-

Topcon and Fixposition Announce Collaboration Agreement

original Topcon provides high-precision GNSS (global navigation satellite system) positioning technologies for geomatics, construction, and agriculture applications worldwide. Working with companies such as Fixposition — specialists in Visual RTK (real-time kinematic) and visual-aided positioning — helps create added value for our customers.

Topcon provides high-precision GNSS (global navigation satellite system) positioning technologies for geomatics, construction, and agriculture applications worldwide. Working with companies such as Fixposition — specialists in Visual RTK (real-time kinematic) and visual-aided positioning — helps create added value for our customers.

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Topcon Positioning Systems and Fixposition have entered an agreement to collaborate on integrated technology for future product offerings.

Topcon provides GNSS positioning technologies for geomatics, construction, and agriculture applications worldwide. Working with companies such as Fixposition, specialists in Visual RTK and visual-aided positioning, helps create added value for customers.

Share

“Topcon provides high-precision GNSS (global navigation satellite system) positioning technologies for geomatics, construction, and agriculture applications worldwide. Working with companies such as Fixposition specialists in Visual RTK (real-time kinematic) and visual-aided positioning helps create added value for our customers,” said Ron Oberlander, head of the Topcon Geomatics Platform.

“Customers are increasingly working in environments where satellite connection can be challenging, such as dense urban environments, and need consistent, reliable positioning to maintain productivity,” Oberlander said. “Fixposition offers technology that augments satellite positioning, beneficial for users even while working inside structures and in indoor-outdoor transitions, without disrupting workflows by combining RTK GNSS with artificial intelligence to ensure position accuracy. We see this AI-enabled technology as an innovative integration with our next-generation GNSS solutions.”

“We’re proud to supply Fixposition’s xFusion, vision and multi-modality fusion positioning technology to support Topcon’s next-generation GNSS solutions,” said Zhenzhong Su, CEO and co-founder of Fixposition. “We look forward to bringing this new solution to market — helping surveying professionals across geomatics, construction, and agriculture deliver faster results and get more done without compromising quality, even in GNSS-challenging environments.”

Fixposition has been integrating Topcon RTK corrections into its Vision-RTK sensors since 2023, when the companies announced an agreement providing Fixposition customers in North America and Europe with access to the Topnet Live RTK corrections service network.

This latest agreement was announced at Geo Week 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

About Topcon Positioning Systems

Topcon Positioning Systems is an innovation company focused on delivering precision technologies and workflow solutions for the global construction, geomatics, and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Systems (topconpositioning.com) is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. Its European head office is in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. Parent company Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Topcon Positioning Systems global social media channels for geomatics: LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

About Fixposition

Fixposition is a Swiss company specializing in Vision, IMU, and GNSS multi-modality deep fusion technology that delivers precise global position and orientation, even in GNSS-challenging environments. Fixposition is headquartered in Schlieren, Zurich, Switzerland. More at fixposition. LinkedIn, YouTube

Contacts

Press Contacts
Staci Fitzgerald
Topcon Positioning Systems
corpcomm@topcon.com
+1 925-245-8610

Peter Mardaleichvili
Fixposition AG
marketing@fixposition.com

Industry:

Topcon Positioning Systems

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#GeoWeek
#SincePrecisionExists
#Topcon
#geomatics

Contacts

Press Contacts
Staci Fitzgerald
Topcon Positioning Systems
corpcomm@topcon.com
+1 925-245-8610

Peter Mardaleichvili
Fixposition AG
marketing@fixposition.com

Social Media Profiles
Topcon Positioning Systems Construction
Topcon Positioning Systems Geomatics
Topcon Positioning Systems
Topcon Positioning Systems Geomatics
Topcon Positioning Systems Construction
Topcon Positioning Systems
Topcon Positioning Systems
More News From Topcon Positioning Systems

Topcon Secures Early Access to Xona’s Pulsar Satellite Navigation Service

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Topcon Positioning Systems has signed a commercial agreement with Xona to secure early-adopter access to Pulsar, Xona’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite navigation constellation. This agreement positions Topcon among Xona’s first commercial customers preparing to integrate Pulsar into future high-precision positioning workflows. “The letter of agreement reinforces Topcon’s long-standing commitment to innovation and customer-driven technology leadership,” said...

RPC, Inc. Invests in Topcon Solutions Stores

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Topcon Positioning Systems has announced a significant strategic investment in its U.S. retail network — Topcon Solutions Stores (TSS) — by RPC, Inc. The agreement marks a major milestone for the Topcon organization and its impact on the construction technology market in the United States. The investment will strengthen TSS’s continued commitment to help more contractors modernize their job sites through innovative technology solutions. Long-term structural t...

Topcon to Launch Latest Geomatics Innovations at INTERGEO 2025 for Simplified, Connected Mass Data Workflows

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Topcon Positioning Systems announces the expansion of its geomatics portfolio, featuring advancements in mass data software solutions central to a connected workflow ecosystem. The new solutions will be showcased at INTERGEO 2025, the trade fair for geodesy, geoinformation and land management, held in Frankfurt, Germany, October 7-9. INTERGEO marks the first showing of new products following the announcement of the new dedicated business structure focused on...
Back to Newsroom