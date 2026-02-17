-

Evers & Sons Awarded Texas Compressor Station Expansion Project

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evers & Sons Inc. has been awarded a compressor station expansion project in Texas. The project scope includes the installation of six additional compressors to an existing project, expanding upon the three units currently in operation. The work will be executed in two phases to support continued system capacity. Mobilization began this week for Phase 1, which consists of the civil work, fabrication, and installation of compressors 4 and 5. Phase 1 is scheduled for an eight-week duration, with demobilization anticipated in April.

Evers & Sons will remobilize in early June to execute Phase 2, completing the installation of compressors 6 through 9. The expansion will enhance compression capabilities at the site, supporting increased throughput and strengthening regional natural gas infrastructure. Evers & Sons will self-perform key components of the work, leveraging its fabrication and field construction teams to maintain schedule control and quality execution.

About Evers & Sons Inc.

Evers & Sons Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned midstream energy construction company providing services across Facilities, Fabrication, Pipeline, Maintenance, and Decommissioning & Asset Abandonment. Together, our integrated divisions provide solutions that build, support, and sustain the energy infrastructure across the United States.

The information contained in this press release is available on our website at eversandsons.com.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:
Evers & Sons Inc.
contact@eversandsons.com
(979) 596-2139

Industry:

Evers & Sons Inc.

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#WeBuildEnergy

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:
Evers & Sons Inc.
contact@eversandsons.com
(979) 596-2139

Social Media Profiles
Evers & Sons Inc.
Evers & Sons Inc.
Evers & Sons Inc.
More News From Evers & Sons Inc.

Evers & Sons Achieves 1.9 Million Safe Man-Hours and Earns Multiple Industry Safety Awards in 2025

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evers & Sons Inc. closed 2025 with more than 1.9 million safe man-hours, strong execution across its Facilities, Fabrication, Pipeline, Maintenance, and Decommissioning & Asset Abandonment divisions, and expanded licensing into three additional states bringing approved operations to nearly 35 states. Throughout 2025, Evers & Sons supported midstream infrastructure projects across multiple regions in the US. Work included both greenfield and brownfield proje...

Evers & Sons Provides Update for NG3 Project

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evers & Sons Inc. is providing an update on the ongoing expansion of the Gillis Treating Plant, part of Momentum Midstream’s NG3 project. The facility was originally constructed to process approximately 1.7 Bcf/day of natural gas and includes treating, dehydration, compression, and associated utility systems that support the movement of gas from the Haynesville Shale to Gulf Coast markets. To support increased volumes entering the system, Evers & Sons has execu...

Evers & Sons Recognized as a 2025 Work Safe, Texas Award Recipient

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evers & Sons Inc. has been selected as a 2025 Work Safe, Texas Award recipient by Texas Mutual Insurance Company. The award presentation took place December 9, 2025, recognizing the company for its ongoing commitment to workplace safety and employee well-being. Evers & Sons received recognition in Texas Mutual’s highest award category, Platinum Safety Partner, a distinction awarded to only 200 companies each year out of more than 81,000 policyholders statewide....
Back to Newsroom