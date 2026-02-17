Evers & Sons Awarded Texas Compressor Station Expansion Project

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evers & Sons Inc. has been awarded a compressor station expansion project in Texas. The project scope includes the installation of six additional compressors to an existing project, expanding upon the three units currently in operation. The work will be executed in two phases to support continued system capacity. Mobilization began this week for Phase 1, which consists of the civil work, fabrication, and installation of compressors 4 and 5. Phase 1 is scheduled for an eight-week duration, with demobilization anticipated in April.

Evers & Sons will remobilize in early June to execute Phase 2, completing the installation of compressors 6 through 9. The expansion will enhance compression capabilities at the site, supporting increased throughput and strengthening regional natural gas infrastructure. Evers & Sons will self-perform key components of the work, leveraging its fabrication and field construction teams to maintain schedule control and quality execution.

About Evers & Sons Inc.

Evers & Sons Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned midstream energy construction company providing services across Facilities, Fabrication, Pipeline, Maintenance, and Decommissioning & Asset Abandonment. Together, our integrated divisions provide solutions that build, support, and sustain the energy infrastructure across the United States.

