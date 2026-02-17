Sleep Number Releases its Newest Campaign Focused on the Value of Personalized Comfort Through Moments That Shape Everyday Life

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR) debuted a campaign to highlight its newest product, marking a major shift in how the brand connects with consumers by moving beyond traditional mattress specs to focus on real-life moments. The ad is inspired by the insight that what you do today changes what you need tonight, and every moment deserves a great night’s sleep. Created in partnership with Fallon, the spot showcases ComfortMode, the company’s most comfortable mattress at a sub-$1,600 price point, creatively highlighting the ways the bed adapts to people’s changing lives to bring comfort.

“In creating this ad, we were inspired by a simple insight: people’s sleep needs change as their lives change,” said Amber Minson, Sleep Number’s EVP and Chief Marketing Officer. “By telling stories that mirror people’s real, evolving lives, the campaign brings the value of ComfortMode to life in a more authentic way. We shifted our creative approach to show how our newest bed delivers personalized comfort night after night at an approachable price, allowing us to meet customers where they are and making the Sleep Number brand relevant for people at every stage of life.”

This ad launch marks a key step in Sleep Number’s brand evolution as the company expands its relevance to more customers and shifts from a traditional retailer toward a more customer-centric sleep wellness brand. As part of this work, the brand is reshaping its marketing and creative to better connect with today’s consumer and drive engagement with a focus on better ROI. And, the new spot signals a move away from the mattress industry’s crowded sameness of tech specs and plain foam imagery, and toward a real-life story that underscores what makes Sleep Number beds unique: the ability to adjust to each sleeper night after night.

The new 30-second ad is available on YouTube and will be distributed across linear TV, online video, audio platforms and Sleep Number’s social platforms.

About Sleep Number Corporation

Sleep Number® is the leader in personalized sleep wellness. Its mattresses do more than just last—they evolve. With adjustable firmness, pressure-relieving support and temperature balancing comfort built into every mattress, Sleep Number beds adapt to customers’ changing needs, night after night, year after year.

Backed by almost 40 years of innovation, 1,000+ patents and patents pending, and billions of hours of sleep data, Sleep Number has helped more than 16 million people achieve their best sleep. The fully integrated model ensures quality, durability, and care at every step—from design and craftsmanship to delivery and long-term support.

Sleep Number products are awarded the industry's top recognitions, including ranked #1 in customer satisfaction for mattresses purchased in-store and online, and #1 in comfort, by J.D. Power. In addition, the company is the Official Sleep + Wellness Partner of the NFL, marking a relationship that leverages players, team partnerships, and league-wide initiatives to amplify brand awareness and drive consumer engagement.

Sleep Number mattresses, bases, bedding, and furniture are available exclusively at its 600 stores nationwide and online. To learn more, visit SleepNumber.com or a store near you.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this news release relating to future plans, events, financial results or performance—including, without limitation, statements regarding the company’s new marketing campaign, shifts in how the brand connects with consumers and meeting customers where they are, anticipated consumer engagement and demand, and efforts to reshape its marketing and creative to better connect with today’s consumer and drive engagement with a focus on better ROI—are forward‑looking statements subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties and other important risks and uncertainties are described in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Item 1A of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10‑K and in other periodic reports. Forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward‑looking statement.