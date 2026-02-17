TPG Peppertree and Telecom Infrastructure Industry Veteran Bernard Borghei Announce Billion Dollar Investment Partnership

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TPG Peppertree announced today that it has committed up to $1 billion of investment in Connected Infra Group, led by industry veteran Bernard Borghei. Connected Infra Group, a South Florida based telecom and technology infrastructure company, is an owner, operator, and manager of telecommunications real estate assets such as towers and other similar infrastructure across the US. Borghei, whose career in the telecom industry spans over 32 years, is a former partner and executive of Global Tower Partners and Co-Founder and EVP of Operations of Vertical Bridge.

“We are pleased to partner with an accomplished executive like Bernard and the Connected Infra Group team to support the growth and expansion of their national portfolio of telecom infrastructure assets,” said Ryan Lepene, Co-Managing Partner of TPG Peppertree.

“I am extremely excited about the launch of this new venture and to have the opportunity to partner with such an accomplished and respected investor group as TPG Peppertree,” said Bernard Borghei, Founder, President, and CEO of Connected Infra Group. “With a billion dollars of commitment from the TPG Peppertree team, we have launched our platform with a strong and stable financial foundation, allowing us to diligently pursue the execution of our strategic vision and plans,” said Borghei.

Connected Infra Group also announced that Dan Marinberg, Esq., a veteran attorney in the real estate industry, former Greenberg Traurig real estate Partner, and former General Counsel of Vertical Bridge, has also joined the company as its Chief Legal Officer. “Dan and I have been colleagues and partners since the early days of Vertical Bridge. I have a tremendous level of respect for and confidence in Dan’s skills, experience, and knowledge of the telecom infrastructure industry and am delighted to be working with him again,” added Borghei.

“I am thrilled to be working with TPG Peppertree and to rejoin Bernard with his wealth of executive expertise and personal focus on relationship building as we build a fresh, creative and collaborative company to meet the continuing and new needs of the industry,” said Dan Marinberg.

About TPG Peppertree

TPG Peppertree is a leading specialized digital infrastructure investment firm founded in Chagrin Falls, Ohio in 2004. The firm is focused on making investments in growing communication infrastructure assets, primarily wireless communications towers. Peppertree has $7.9 billion in assets under management and has made more than 175 investments through ten flagship funds. For more information, visit www.peppertreecapital.com.