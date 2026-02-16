Prime Healthcare Foundation Expands National Footprint as Central Maine Healthcare Joins Its Award-Winning System

ONTARIO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prime Healthcare Foundation (PHF), a public nonprofit 501(c)(3) charity, announced today that Central Maine Healthcare (CMH) has officially joined its national, award-winning health system, expanding the Foundation’s footprint to 21 hospitals nationwide and its mission to the communities of Maine. With the closing of the transaction, PHF becomes the sole corporate member and parent organization of CMH.

The transaction includes Central Maine Medical Center, Bridgton Hospital, Rumford Hospital, Rumford Community Home, Bolster Heights, Maine College of Health Professions, CMH Cancer Care Center, and more than 40 physician practices, representing one of the most significant healthcare investments in Maine’s recent history.

The Foundation now includes 21 not-for-profit hospitals across eight states and has provided more than $4.0 billion in charity care, supporting local and global initiatives that promote health, expand access to care, advance medical education, provide humanitarian aid, and address healthcare disparities. Prime Healthcare’s physician-led model has earned national recognition for transforming financially distressed hospitals while elevating clinical quality. The system has been named a 10 Top and 15 Top Health System by Truven Health Analytics and annually receive national recognition for Patient Safety Excellence from Healthgrades for quality, safety, social responsibility, and health equity from The Leapfrog Group, Fortune/Merative, and the Lown Institute. CMH now joins a national nonprofit health system anchored by Prime Healthcare Foundation hospitals and supported by Prime Healthcare’s physician-led clinical expertise, dedicated to delivering high-quality, compassionate care across the country.

Throughout the review and approval process by the State of Maine and the Office of the Attorney General, leaders recognized Prime Healthcare’s national reputation for revitalizing community hospitals, advancing health equity, and preserving access to high-quality care in regions facing significant healthcare challenges.

“Prime Healthcare Foundation was selected to steward these hospitals into the future after a comprehensive evaluation of mission alignment, values, and demonstrated success investing in hospitals that serve vulnerable communities,” said Devore Culver, Chairman of the Central Maine Healthcare Board of Directors. “Following regulatory review and careful diligence, we are confident this partnership secures a stable, vibrant future for healthcare in central Maine.”

All CMH hospitals and facilities will retain their current names and local leadership. Prime Healthcare Foundation will retain substantially all CMH employees and has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces in 2025 by Newsweek magazine. Additionally, PHF will honor existing provider and physician contracts, ensuring continuity of care. As part of its long-term commitment, Prime Healthcare Foundation will invest $150 million over the next five years to strengthen facilities, services, and infrastructure, and will continue and expand services based on community needs. Charity care and community benefit programs will continue, preserving CMH’s longstanding role as a trusted community partner.

“Prime Healthcare Foundation believes that access to high-quality healthcare and medical education uplifts communities, brings hope, and improves lives,” said Kavitha Bhatia, MD, President and Chair of Prime Healthcare Foundation. “We are honored to extend our mission to the communities of Maine and are committed to preserving Central Maine Healthcare’s legacy, expanding educational opportunities, and ensuring compassionate, equitable care for generations to come.”

Medical education is a core pillar of PHF's mission, with a long-standing commitment to training the next generation of physicians and healthcare professionals through academic partnerships, graduate medical education, and investments in teaching hospitals. PHF established the California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM) with the purpose of inspiring and training future physicians to serve underserved communities. Through investments in academic medicine, graduate medical education, and teaching hospitals, the Foundation is committed to building a physician workforce grounded in service, compassion, and community impact.

Prime Healthcare hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 72 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past eight years. These impressive recognitions reflect the incredible dedication of Prime’s caring and committed staff that make its mission and service to communities possible.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation: Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 54 hospitals and more than 360 outpatient locations in 15 states, providing over 3 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems, with more than 60,000 staff and affiliated physicians. Twenty-one of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a 10 Top and 15 Top Health System by Truven Health Analytics. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 72 times and is one of Healthgrades' most awarded health systems in the nation for patient safety. To learn more, please visit primehealthcare.com.

