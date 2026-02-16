Resecurity Showcases AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions at AI Everything MEA Egypt 2026

CAIRO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resecurity, a U.S.-based cybersecurity and intelligence company protecting Fortune 100 companies and government agencies worldwide, proudly exhibited at AI Everything MEA Egypt 2026, one of the region's most prestigious technology and innovation events. The event was held under the esteemed patronage of President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and hosted by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), Egypt, in strategic partnership with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA).

Resecurity, in collaboration with its strategic partner Alkan CIT / Alkan Telecom, introduced its AI-powered cybersecurity and risk management solutions, designed to protect organizations from evolving cyber threats and a broad spectrum of security challenges:

In banking, Resecurity effectively detects and prevents financial fraud, automates anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, and secures customer authentication using behavioral analytics.

In telecommunications, Resecurity safeguards customer data, monitors network traffic for threats, and delivers actionable network intelligence to defend against telecom-specific attacks.

Strengthening Cybersecurity in the MENA Region

As part of its commitment to advancing cybersecurity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Resecurity presented its latest technologies, showcasing how AI-driven solutions can enhance actionable threat detection, accelerate incident response, and risk management. The company’s solutions leverage machine learning (ML) and advanced analytics to provide actionable insights, helping organizations address growing cybersecurity challenges in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Strategic Partnership with Alkan CIT / Alkan Telecom

Resecurity shared the stage with Alkan CIT / Alkan Telecom, the region’s leading ICT and system integrator, which has been operating since 1974. The partnership between Resecurity and Alkan CIT underscores a shared mission to deliver innovative and scalable solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses and government entities in Egypt and the broader region. AI Everything MEA Egypt 2026 provided an exceptional platform to showcase our innovative AI-powered solutions and reinforce our commitment to cybersecurity in the MENA region. Resecurity's collaboration with Alkan CIT / Alkan Telecom brings world-class expertise and technology to support organizations in Egypt and beyond as they navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

A Vision for the Future

Under the strategic leadership of President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and the MCIT, AI Everything MEA Egypt 2026 highlighted Egypt’s commitment to driving technological innovation and digital transformation. Resecurity and Alkan CIT remain dedicated to contributing to this vision by empowering organizations with advanced solutions to safeguard the digital ecosystem.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified endpoint protection, fraud prevention, risk management and cyber-threat intelligence platform. Known for providing best-of-breed, data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity’s services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world’s most innovative cybersecurity companies with the mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of their sophistication. Most recently, by Inc. Magazine, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California. Resecurity is a member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and several American Chambers of Commerce worldwide. To learn more, visit https://resecurity.com.

About Alkan CIT / Alkan Telecom

Alkan CIT / Alkan Telecom is a pioneering ICT and system integrator in the MENA region, operating since 1974. The company specializes in delivering advanced technology solutions across industries, contributing to the development and digital transformation of the region. For more information about Alkan CIT / Alkan Telecom and its participation in AI Everything MEA Egypt 2026 and other industry events, please visit https://www.alkantelecom.com and https://www.alkancit.com.