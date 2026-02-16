DIC Enters into a Partnership with Switzerland-Based Emerald to Accelerate Business Creation in the Physical AI Domain

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DIC Corporation (TOKYO:4631) announced today that it has established a $62 million investment portfolio to accelerate business creation in the rapidly expanding Physical AI domain, which includes technologies such as sensors, wearables, robotics and automation. As part of this initiative, DIC has entered into a strategic partnership with Emerald Technology Ventures, a Switzerland-based global venture capital firm known for its deep expertise in industrial technologies and strong presence across Europe and North America. Leveraging Emerald’s investment capabilities and innovation network, DIC will begin full-scale investments and collaborations with startups worldwide.

To strengthen these activities, DIC plans to establish a startup investment management subsidiary in Zurich, Switzerland, in spring 2026. Recognized as one of Europe’s leading deep-tech innovation hubs, Zurich offers a highly developed ecosystem of startups, universities and industrial partners specializing in AI, robotics and advanced materials. Having a presence in the same city as Emerald will enable DIC to accelerate deal sourcing, gather local market intelligence and collaborate more closely on joint initiatives.

The physical AI domain represents a high-growth market that spans multiple industries. Physical AI technologies enable systems to sense, interpret and respond to human movement and environmental conditions through robotics and algorithms. Solutions involving smart sensing, soft robotics, wearables and automation are expected to significantly enhance productivity and quality of life, while aligning closely with DIC’s long-standing strengths in materials science.

This initiative also supports DIC’s “Direct to Society (D2S)” business creation framework, which focuses on anticipating future societal needs and transforming innovative ideas into commercially viable offerings through practical implementation. Collaboration with startups in the physical AI field represents a key pillar of this approach and will help accelerate the creation of new value for both industry and society.

Through its partnership with Emerald, DIC will benefit from the firm’s extensive startup sourcing capabilities and expertise in post-investment growth support. Over the next five years, DIC aims to build a diversified portfolio of innovative companies through its new investment platform, creating future strategic options while supporting the scalable growth of emerging ventures.

Executive Comments

Takashi Ikeda, President and Group CEO of DIC

“For many years, DIC has been committed to addressing social imperatives through materials innovation. Physical AI has the potential to transform the way people interact with technology in a more natural and intuitive manner. Our partnership with Emerald is a major step in securing world-class expertise and networks that will help us deliver new value to society.”

Gina Domanig, Managing Partner and CEO of Emerald

“Physical AI represents the next wave of innovation, enhancing human capability through intelligent systems. By partnering with DIC, we aim to translate emerging technologies into practical, human-centered solutions and support the long-term growth of pioneering startups.”