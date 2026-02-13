KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to WFCM 2026-1250B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to seven classes of WFCM 2026-1250B, a CMBS single-borrower securitization.

The collateral for the transaction is a $450.0 million non-recourse, first lien mortgage loan. The fixed rate loan has a three-year term and requires monthly interest-only payments that are based on an assumed coupon of 6.50%. The loan is secured by the borrower’s fee simple interest in 1250 Broadway, a 39-story, Class-A, LEED Platinum certified office building located along Broadway between West 31st and 32nd Streets in the Midtown South neighborhood of New York City’s borough of Manhattan. The 757,154 sf tower was built in 1968 and is comprised of office space (686,487 sf, 97.4% of total sf), retail space (18,683 sf, 2.6%), and a 51,984 sf (150-space) parking garage. As of January 2026, the property was 95.1% leased to 29 unique office and retail tenants. The five largest tenants at the property include Zillow Group (19.2% of base rent), TransPerfect (18.7%), Gunderson (13.6%), Varonis (4.4%), and MWW Group, LLC (4.1%). Together, these top five tenants account for 60.0% of total base rent and 56.9% of the total sf.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the property’s cash flows using our North American CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology and the application of our North American CMBS Single Borrower & Large Loan Rating Methodology. In addition, KBRA also relied on its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology for assessing counterparty risk in this transaction, and its ESG Global Rating Methodology, to the extent deemed applicable.

The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) for the subject of approximately $33.0 million, which is 16.3% below the issuer’s NCF, and a KBRA value of $399.2 million, which is 36.1% below the appraiser’s value. The resulting in-trust KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) is 112.7%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports, the results of our site inspection of the property, and legal documentation review.

