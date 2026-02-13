-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2026-NQM3 (NRMLT 2026-NQM3)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 10 classes of mortgage-backed notes from New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2026-NQM3 (NRMLT 2026-NQM3), a $475.8 million non-prime RMBS transaction sponsored by Rithm Capital Corp. (formerly New Residential Investment Corp.), a publicly traded (NYSE: RITM) real estate investment trust (REIT). The underlying mortgages in the subject pool were primarily originated by NewRez LLC (57.5%). In addition, all loans will be serviced by NewRez LLC.

NRMLT 2026-NQM3 is collateralized by a pool of 884 residential mortgages, seasoned approximately two months. Borrowers in NRMLT 2026-NQM3 possess a non-zero WA original credit score of 758 and exhibit a weighted average (WA) original loan-to-value (LTV) of 72.1% and a WA combined LTV (CLTV) of 72.1%.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1013504

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Minxi Qiu, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1263
minxi.qiu@kbra.com

Bianca Rexach, Associate Director
+1 646-731-1410
bianca.rexach@kbra.com

Patrick Gervais, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2426
patrick.gervais@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Minxi Qiu, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1263
minxi.qiu@kbra.com

Bianca Rexach, Associate Director
+1 646-731-1410
bianca.rexach@kbra.com

Patrick Gervais, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2426
patrick.gervais@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Releases Research – CMBS Loan Performance Trends: January 2026

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 30+ day delinquency rate among KBRA-rated U.S. private label commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) increased to 8.1% in January from 7.6% in December, while the distress rate (which reflects delinquent plus current-but-specially-serviced loans) increased to 10.7% from 10.4%. The office delinquency rate increased 156 basis points (bps) this month to 13.9%. This jump is mainly attributed to One New York Plaza ($835 million in ONYP 2020-1NYP), which transferre...

KBRA Assigns A+ Rating to City of Chicago O'Hare International Airport Revenue Bonds Series 2026A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns an A+ long-term rating to the City of Chicago (the City) Chicago O'Hare International Airport (O'Hare) General Airport Senior Lien Revenue Bonds (O'Hare GARBs), Series 2026A (Non-AMT). Concurrently, KBRA affirms the A+ rating on the City's approximately $10.8 billion of Chicago O'Hare International Airport General Airport Senior Lien Revenue Bonds. The Outlook is Stable. The City's O'Hare GARBs are secured by a first lien pledge of Net Revenues derived fr...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to WFCM 2026-1250B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to seven classes of WFCM 2026-1250B, a CMBS single-borrower securitization. The collateral for the transaction is a $450.0 million non-recourse, first lien mortgage loan. The fixed rate loan has a three-year term and requires monthly interest-only payments that are based on an assumed coupon of 6.50%. The loan is secured by the borrower’s fee simple interest in 1250 Broadway, a 39-story, Class-A, LEED Platinum certi...
Back to Newsroom