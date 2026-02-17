IHS Towers Agrees to Sell Latin America Tower Operations to Macquarie Asset Management

LONDON & SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IHS Mauritius BR Limited, part of IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (“IHS Towers” or the “Company”), one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has agreed to sell its Latin America tower operations (“IHS Latam”), inclusive of IHS Brazil1 and IHS Colombia and its approximately 8,8602 sites to Macquarie Asset Management (the “Latam Tower transaction”).

The Latam Tower transaction, reflecting an enterprise value3 of approximately $952 million, marks our exit from the Latam region as part of our strategic initiatives targeted at shareholder value-creation.

Sam Darwish, Chairman & CEO, IHS Towers, commented, “We are today announcing the sale of our Latam tower operations to Macquarie Asset Management, marking our exit from the Latam region. We are deeply grateful to our colleagues, customers and other stakeholders who have enabled us to scale our Latam tower portfolio.”

Fernando Lohmann, Brazil Country Lead, Macquarie Asset Management, commented, “We expect further wireless and digital infrastructure investment will be required to support 5G network buildout in Brazil and Colombia over the next several years. We are proud to contribute to the strengthening of Brazil and Colombia’s critical infrastructure through the acquisition of the IHS tower platform in our region.”

The Latam Tower transaction is expected to close later in 2026, subject to, among other things, the satisfaction of certain conditions being met. The foregoing description of the Latam Tower transaction and the related terms is subject to, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, the full terms of the agreement relating to the transaction, which IHS Towers will be filing on Form 6-K.

J.P. Morgan is acting as financial advisor to IHS Towers.

About IHS Towers: IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count and is solely focused on the emerging markets. The Company has over 37,000 towers across its seven markets, including Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia. For more information, please email: communications@ihstowers.com or visit: www.ihstowers.com

About Macquarie Asset Management: Macquarie Asset Management is a leading global asset manager, trusted by institutions, individuals and communities to responsibly manage US$477 billion in assets. Macquarie Asset Management provides clients with a diverse range of investment solutions that seek to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns. Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory, and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group employs over 19,000 people in 34 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

