AI Media Technology Company Chronicle Studios and Academy Award-Nominated Animation Production Company The Hive Studio Enter YouTube Channel Partnership on Two Animated Series

SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AI media technology company Chronicle Studios and Academy Award-nominated animation production company The Hive Studio (“Letter to a Pig”) have entered into a YouTube channel partnership on two animated series: goth musical comedy “The Vampair,” from creator Daria Cohen (“Hazbin Hotel”); and teen comedy “The Normal MFer,” from CC0 Studios, Joe McNaney and Alex Orrelle (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”). The announcement was jointly made today by Aaron Sisto, Co-Founder and CEO of Chronicle Studios, and Amit Russell Gicelter, Founder and CEO of The Hive Studio.

Chronicle Studios’ AI-driven social content intelligence platform will oversee YouTube channel strategy, content optimization, global audience discovery and monetization for both original series. Built to autonomously identify and match content with high-value audiences and grow engagement for top global creators and brands, Chronicle Studios’ AI platform uses cross-platform, multimodal AI agents to automate the full content lifecycle on social, including viewer acquisition, distribution, growth and monetization across social platforms.

Regarding the announcement, Sisto said, “Daria, Joe and Alex are fast-rising stars in the animation arena. ‘The Vampair’s’ distinct style, charming stories and irresistible music, along with ‘The Normal MFer’s’’ irreverent commentary on young adult life, have helped make these two digital-first series stand out in an incredibly crowded space. We're honored to be partnered with them, Amit and CC0 Studios to help grow their global awareness and position them for even greater success on YouTube and beyond.”

Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Gicelter said, “Chronicle’s technology is exactly the innovative solution we need to grow our audience and expand the reach of our series globally. We’re excited to partner with a team led by such experienced professionals who truly understand our industry and share our vision for scaling bold, creator-driven content.”

Cohen added, “I'm really happy for the opportunity to collab with a studio like Chronicle. In a world where creators get their stories constantly tampered with by various industries, I'm happy I was able to find a studio that supports my work and allows me the freedom to tell my story the way I intended it to be told. With Chronicle’s support, I can see ‘Vampair’ making it further than I ever thought it was capable of and my hope is for the community to get to see the story unfold in its fullest potential.”

“The Vampair” originated on YouTube in 2016 as a collection of animated music videos about the adventures of the vampire Duke (voiced by goth singer/songwriter/animator Aurelio Voltaire, “Land of the Dead”) and his teenage friend Missi (Lauren Jennings, “The Dolls of New Albion”). The first video, “The Night,” has generated more than 60 million views to date. Cohen, who has more than one million subscribers on YouTube, and The Hive have since launched a Kickstarter campaign that has raised over $270,000 to develop a pilot based on the original concept for a full animated series that will reunite Voltaire and Jennings and is planned to premiere late August. The project will feature all-new music by Voltaire and composer Paul Shapera (“The Dolls of New Albion”), with Krystal LaPorte (“Hazbin Hotel”) also starring and Emmy and Annie Award nominee Maxwell Atoms (“The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy”) co-writing with Cohen.

“The Normal MFer,” created by CC0 Studios and co-produced with The Hive Studio, centers on a terminally online man’s desire to grow up against the forces that keep him from leaving home: video games, web-influencers, unreasonable wealth expectations, social anxieties, a disappointed father, a mother who treats him like he’s 11 and pets who secretly harvest his data for an AI startup. The series was created by Alex Orrelle (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”), who serves as Showrunner and Supervising Director, and CC0 Studios founder Joe McNaney, and is written by Emmy Award nominee Jennifer Skelly (“The Lion Guard”), with Amit Gicelter’s team producing.

In addition to animation, Chronicle Studios is identifying and partnering with content creators, studios and brands throughout the creative community worldwide, spanning animation, live action comedy and drama, lifestyle, video games, music, video podcasts and consumer brands, to name a few.

Last year, the company entered its first YouTube creator channel partnership with animator Gabe Hordos (“How to Train Your Dragon”) on his animated short film series “The Old Knight.” In under one month, Hordos’ YouTube channel grew from approximately 500,000 monthly impressions to more than six million, resulting in two million new views, 41,000+ watch hours and a 100x increase in brand revenue with virtually zero ad spend.

ABOUT THE HIVE STUDIO

Founded in 2010, The Hive Studio is a world-renowned animation studio, specializing in the development and production of animated episodic programming, short films, and commercial content. With four branches in the Mediterranean region, the studio is powered by a team of 40 highly skilled artists, led by founder Amit Russell Gicelter, an Oscar®-nominated producer with over two decades of industry experience. The Hive Studio is a creative hub known for visually diverse, technically accomplished animation, internationally acclaimed and broadcast worldwide. Alongside developing original IPs, the studio also provides high-quality service work for partners and clients around the globe.

ABOUT CHRONICLE STUDIOS

Chronicle Studios is an AI-driven media company that automates social media audience growth for content creators, brands and studio partners across animation, gaming, music, podcasts and more. The company’s agentic AI platform autonomously manages the full content lifecycle, including channel strategy, audience discovery, content optimization and cross-platform distribution – driving audience acquisition and unlocking revenue streams. Founded in 2025 with backing from Patron, Point72 Ventures, Z Ventures, Sands Capital and other prominent investors, Chronicle Studios is based in San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles, New York and London. For more information, please visit https://www.chronicle.studio.