NAVR Expands Alliance to Include Medical Networks to Strengthen Veteran Access to Ethical, High-Quality Medical Support

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Association for Veterans Rights (NAVR) today announced the expansion of its Alliance to include a new Medical Network arm, marking a significant step forward in strengthening ethical, high-quality medical support for Veterans navigating the VA disability benefits process. As part of this expansion, NAVR is welcoming two founding medical network members: Valor Health and Valor Psychology for Veterans.

NAVR was established to protect Veterans’ rights, promote transparency, and raise standards across the VA disability claims ecosystem. The addition of vetted medical and clinical partners reflects NAVR’s continued commitment to building a trusted, standards-driven network that supports Veterans while preserving ethical boundaries and professional integrity.

“Medical evidence plays a critical role in the VA claims process, and Veterans deserve access to providers who are not only highly qualified, but who also operate ethically and transparently,” said Peter O’Rourke, President of NAVR. “By expanding the NAVR Alliance to include medical networks, we are reinforcing our mission to protect Veterans and ensure they have access to credible, Veteran-focused care.”

Valor Health brings extensive experience in medical and psychological consulting, providing comprehensive clinical and psychological evaluations to support Veterans throughout the disability claims process. The organization prioritizes professionalism, regulatory compliance, and Veteran-centered care, ensuring that all medical and mental health documentation is thorough, well-supported, defensible, and aligned with current VA standards.

“Joining the NAVR Alliance is a natural fit for Valor Health,” said Stacey Allen, CEO of Valor Health. “We share NAVR’s commitment to ethical practices and to putting Veterans first. This collaboration allows us to continue delivering high-quality medical support while contributing to a broader effort to raise standards across the industry.”

Valor Psychology for Veterans specializes in psychological evaluations, DBQs, and medical nexus letters, with a boutique, clinician-led approach that prioritizes quality, integrity, and direct engagement with Veterans. The practice maintains rigorous credentialing standards and emphasizes thoughtful, evidence-based evaluations.

“At Valor Psychology, our focus has always been on doing the work the right way, clinically, ethically, and with genuine respect for the Veterans we serve,” said Dr. Angela Venda, Founder of Valor Psychology for Veterans. “Becoming part of NAVR’s medical network allows us to align with an organization that shares those values and is actively working to protect Veterans from misinformation and substandard practices.”

The expansion of the NAVR Alliance into medical networks reflects a broader strategy to build a comprehensive, collaborative ecosystem supporting Veterans across claims consulting, medical evidence, and related services. NAVR expects to continue expanding this framework in 2026, while maintaining its core focus on advocacy, education, and Veteran protections.

About NAVR:

The National Association for Veterans Rights (NAVR) is a national trade association committed to promoting ethical and transparent business practices among companies engaging with the service-disabled Veteran community. NAVR advocates for businesses that empower Veterans with professional and transparent solutions while advancing support for Veteran-owned businesses.