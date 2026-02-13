Granite Awarded Preconstruction Services Agreement for Progressive Design-Build Project on I-80 East in Nevada

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) today announced that the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has selected the company to deliver preconstruction services for the future Interstate 80 (I-80) East Widening Project along the 13-mile corridor between Vista Boulevard and USA Parkway in Washoe County. The approximately $19 million preconstruction services agreement represents a major milestone toward the delivery of the anticipated $475 million construction phase, funded through a combination of $275 million from the USDOT INFRA Grant program and additional support from Nevada state and federal sources and was included in Granite’s 2025 year-end CAP.

Granite’s selection as the inaugural Progressive Design-Build (PDB) contractor follows its earlier role as the state’s first CMAR contractor in 2012, reflecting the continued use of collaborative delivery methods by NDOT on major infrastructure projects.

“The PDB process enables NDOT and Granite to work together from the earliest phases of design, allowing the team to refine alternatives, optimize sequencing, and fully leverage Granite’s integrated construction and materials capabilities,” said NDOT Chief of Project Management Division, Nick Johnson. “This collaborative model is expected to maximize schedule efficiency, cost certainty, and project performance for all stakeholders.”

I-80 east of Sparks is one of Nevada’s most economically vital corridors. It connects the Reno–Sparks metro area with USA Parkway and the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center (TRIC), a fast-growing 160 square-mile economic hub supporting major employers and is projected to generate 35,000 to 50,000 jobs in the next two decades. Thousands of commuters and freight operators rely on this corridor daily.

“For more than four decades, Granite has served as a strategic infrastructure partner to NDOT,” said Granite Vice President of Regional Operations, Chris Burke. “Our Nevada team combines the resource strength of the nation’s #1 highway contractor (ENR) with deep local expertise and a proven record of delivering high performance transportation solutions. The I-80 East Widening Project represents the fifth collaborative delivery project awarded to Granite by NDOT, underscoring the strength of this long-term partnership.”

Preconstruction activities are expected to begin in February 2026, with construction expected to begin in Q3 2027 and be completed in the summer of 2031.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.