Macquarie Asset Management to Acquire South American Tower Operations of IHS Towers

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Macquarie Asset Management, on behalf of a privately managed infrastructure fund, has agreed to acquire the South American wireless tower operations of IHS Mauritius BR Limited, part of IHS Holding Limited, (NYSE: IHS) (“IHS Towers”). The transaction implies an enterprise value of approximately R$3,550 million (US$685 million)1.

IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world, by tower count. Under the terms of the agreement executed today, Macquarie Asset Management will acquire over 8,500 sites in Brazil and 270 sites in Colombia. Towers are critical infrastructure supporting mobile networks, and this investment continues MAM’s nearly 20-year track record of managing mobile tower platforms in the Americas.

“We expect further wireless and digital infrastructure investment will be required to support 5G network buildout in Brazil and Colombia over the next several years,” said Fernando Lohmann, Brazil Country Lead for Macquarie Asset Management. “We are proud to contribute to the strengthening of Brazil and Colombia’s critical infrastructure through the acquisition of the IHS tower platform in our region.”

Sam Darwish, Chairman & CEO, IHS Towers, commented, “We are today announcing the sale of our Latam tower operations to Macquarie Asset Management, marking our exit from the Latam region. We are deeply grateful to our colleagues, customers and other stakeholders who have enabled us to scale our Latam tower portfolio.”

The acquisition will broaden Macquarie Asset Management’s portfolio of infrastructure in Brazil and Colombia, which already includes investments in the digital infrastructure, waste management, transportation and green energy sectors. This investment continues Macquarie Asset Management’s commitment to driving long-term growth, sustainable development and social impact as we continue to build specialist expertise across all our businesses in South America.

The transaction is expected to close later in 2026, subject to, among other things, the satisfaction of certain conditions being met.

About Macquarie Asset Management

Macquarie Asset Management is a leading global asset manager, trusted by institutions, individuals and communities to responsibly manage US$477 billion in assets. Macquarie Asset Management provides clients with a diverse range of investment solutions that seek to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.

Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory, and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group employs over 19,000 people in 34 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

All figures as at 30 September 2025, excluding assets acquired by Nomura on 1 December 2025.

Important Notices (Macquarie Asset Management): None of the entities noted in this media release is an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia) and the obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (Macquarie Bank). Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these entities. In addition, if this media release relates to an investment (a) each investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group company guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment.

About IHS Towers

IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count and is solely focused on the emerging markets. The Company has over 37,000 towers across its seven markets, including Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia. For more information, please email: communications@ihstowers.com or visit: www.ihstowers.com

1 Enterprise value on a US GAAP basis, excluding cash and capitalization of IFRS 16 lease liabilities.