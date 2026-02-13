ABL SA Executes the First Purchase Notice of ABL Diagnostics Shares With Alumni Capital

WOIPPY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

ABL Diagnostics SA (“the Company”) (Paris:ABLD) informs the public that its principal shareholder, Advanced Biological Laboratories SA (ABL SA), has executed a first Purchase Notice under the Share Disposal and Share Loan Agreement signed on 16 October 2025 with Alumni Capital LP (Delaware, USA) and Alumni Capital Limited (British Virgin Islands).

In this context, 128,026 existing ABL Diagnostics shares have been sold to Alumni Capital in accordance with the terms of the Agreement, including execution through a Delivery versus Payment (DVP) mechanism.

The corresponding regulatory disclosure has been published on the AMF’s ONDE platform and can be consulted at the following address: https://bdif.amf-france.org/fr/details/2026DD1094612

Reminder of the Agreement dated 16 October 2025

The Agreement enables ABL SA to carry out successive disposals of existing shares, up to a maximum of 1,128,026 shares, representing approximately 7% of the Company’s share capital, over a period of up to 24 months.

Subsequent disposals are executed in tranches and priced at 80% of the lowest closing price observed over the five trading days preceding settlement. ABL SA also carried out an initial share loan of 128,026 shares to facilitate the practical implementation of the Agreement.

The Agreement includes a voting‑rights cap of 9.99% for Alumni Capital.

Regulatory information

No new ABL Diagnostics shares are issued under the Agreement, ensuring no dilution for existing shareholders.

The Agreement does not require an AMF‑approved prospectus, in accordance with the applicable regulatory exemptions.

The transaction is conducted exclusively between ABL SA and Alumni Capital, with no impact on ABL Diagnostics’ cash position.

Dr. Chalom Sayada, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “The execution of this first Purchase Notice marks the operational launch of the Agreement entered into between ABL SA and Alumni Capital. This mechanism enhances share liquidity without generating dilution for our shareholders, while ensuring full transparency in accordance regulatory requirements.”

Under the agreement between ABL Luxembourg and Alumni Capital concerning ABL Diagnostics shares, investors should be aware of the following potential risks:

Price Volatility and Overhang Effect: Alumni Capital is not subject to any lock-up obligation and may resell the shares at its discretion. This could cause fluctuations in the price of ABL Diagnostics shares and create an “overhang” effect, where the market anticipates future selling pressure.

Lack of Strategic Contribution: Alumni Capital has not requested a seat on the board of directors or governance rights; the investment is purely financial and does not provide any operational or strategic support.

Market Perception: The absence of restrictions on resale and participation in governance may be perceived negatively by some investors, which could affect market sentiment and liquidity.

Regulatory Compliance: All transactions carried out under this agreement must comply with applicable securities laws and Euronext regulations; any violation could result in sanctions or penalties.

Previous transaction

This operation follows the transaction announced in August 2025 relating to the sale by ABL SA of 166,667 existing ABL Diagnostics shares to Alumni Capital. That transaction was separate from the Agreement signed in October 2025.

About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChek®.

ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis ® – Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

MediaChek® – Clinical Sample Collection Kits.

ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

