Tallvine-Backed Velocity FBO Network Expands with Acquisition of BTR Jet Center

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velocity FBO Network (“Velocity”), a premier North American network of fixed-base operators (“FBO”) backed by Tallvine Partners (“Tallvine”), today announced the acquisition of BTR Jet Center (“BTR Jet”), the leading FBO serving Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (KBTR) in Louisiana. This acquisition further strengthens Velocity’s strategic expansion and marks another key milestone in building a nationwide footprint of customer-centric FBO locations.

“BTR Jet has established itself as one of the premier private aviation service providers in the South, with modern facilities and a strong reputation for hospitality and operational excellence,” said Chad Farishon, Chief Executive Officer of Velocity FBO Network. “We are excited to welcome BTR Jet, its employees and customers into the Velocity family, and to bring our broader resources and platform capabilities to support ongoing growth and innovation at Baton Rouge.”

Located at the East Ramp of Ryan Field, BTR Jet Center delivers a full suite of services tailored to the needs of general aviation, business travelers, pilots, and aircraft operators. The facility offers full-service fueling with Jet A and 100LL, comfortable pilot and passenger lounges, complimentary amenities, crew cars and ground support, flight planning facilities, and concierge-level hospitality designed to deliver a premium experience.

“We are proud of the culture of service and excellence we’ve built at BTR Jet, and we know Velocity shares that commitment,” said Brett Furr, President of BTR Jet. “This partnership presents a valuable opportunity to further elevate the experience for our customers while preserving the community-focused approach that has defined our success as Baton Rouge’s leading FBO. As part of the Velocity Network of FBOs, we’re enhancing our offerings and delivering even greater value to the customers we serve.”

“Tallvine continues to execute on our long-term vision of building a scaled, best-in-class FBO platform defined by operational excellence and exceptional customer experience,” said Mark Clark, Partner at Tallvine Partners. “Baton Rouge is an important, growing market and a natural extension of our strategy. We’re proud to invest in the local and national aviation community that BTR Jet serves.”

About Velocity FBO Network

Velocity FBO Network is a leading platform specializing in providing Fixed Based Operator (FBO) services to general aviation, commercial aviation, military and cargo aviation operators at its locations across North America. The platform provides aircraft fueling, hangar space, ground handling, cargo fueling and handling, concierge services, and other support operations, prioritizing industry leading customer service and safety. As of February 2026, Velocity FBO Network operates at Willow Run Airport (KYIP—Detroit, MI), Kissimmee Gateway Airport (KISM—Orlando, FL), St. Simons Island Airport (KSSI—St. Simons Island, GA), Lake Havasu City Airport (KHII—Lake Havasu, AZ), and Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (KBTR—Baton Rouge, LA) and is actively expanding through acquisitions and development.

About Tallvine Partners

Tallvine Partners is an independent investment advisor focused on investing in value-add middle-market infrastructure opportunities. Based in Miami, FL, and led by partners Thomas Lefebvre, Chucri Hjeily, Mark Clark and Victor Sosa, Tallvine focuses on middle-market infrastructure opportunities across the energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, and communications sectors in North America. Tallvine seeks to invest in target sectors by leveraging the firm’s strong and cohesive partnership, its experience building, enhancing and divesting platforms, its ability to identify and empower management teams, its wide-reaching network of experts, and the pattern recognition its four partners have developed investing through two decades of business cycles in each of the firm’s target sectors.

