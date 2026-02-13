-

KBRA Assigns A+ Rating to City of Chicago O'Hare International Airport Revenue Bonds Series 2026A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns an A+ long-term rating to the City of Chicago (the City) Chicago O'Hare International Airport (O'Hare) General Airport Senior Lien Revenue Bonds (O'Hare GARBs), Series 2026A (Non-AMT). Concurrently, KBRA affirms the A+ rating on the City's approximately $10.8 billion of Chicago O'Hare International Airport General Airport Senior Lien Revenue Bonds. The Outlook is Stable.

The City's O'Hare GARBs are secured by a first lien pledge of Net Revenues derived from the operations of O’Hare and certain funds and accounts maintained under the Senior Lien Indenture. O’Hare is owned by the City and operated by the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA). The City accounts for O’Hare as an enterprise fund separate and distinct from Chicago Midway International Airport (Midway), which the City also owns and operates through the CDA.

The CDA is implementing a $13.4 billion (escalated dollars through completion) CIP at O’Hare comprised of the $11.9 billion (escalated dollars) ORDNext terminal area program (TAP), and $1.5 billion (escalated dollars) of additional CIP projects. ORDNext includes the construction of two satellite concourses west of the Airport’s existing Concourse C and the replacement of existing Terminal 2 with the new O’Hare Global Terminal (OGT). Construction of the first satellite concourse, now referred to as Concourse D, began in July 2025 and is scheduled for completion in 2028.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • Strong, diverse, expansive air trade area supporting origination and destination activity and the nation’s largest dual-hub.
  • Adequate debt service coverage and sound liquidity, underpinned by a residually based airline use and lease agreement.
  • The expected efficiency, capacity and competitive benefits of successfully completing ORDNext.

Credit Challenges

  • Relatively low (27%) level of ORDNext program financing currently secured, exposing the City to various financing and execution risks.
  • Exceptionally high ($19.8 billion, CY 2031) pro-forma leverage, largely driven by ORDNext, and projected, very high airline costs.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade:

  • Sustained growth in passenger activity and related revenues leading to materially lower airline costs.
  • Moderating leverage metrics through amortization of existing debt load and/or limited future issuance.

For Downgrade:

  • Issuance of GARBs beyond what is currently contemplated leading to diminished financial flexibility.
  • While unlikely, a sustained loss in passenger volume and revenues due to an airline de-hubbing.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1013508

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Stettler, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 312-680-4170
peter.stettler@kbra.com

Peter Scherer, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Stettler, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 312-680-4170
peter.stettler@kbra.com

Peter Scherer, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to RCKT Mortgage Trust 2026-CES2 (RCKT 2026-CES2)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 21 classes of mortgage-backed notes from RCKT Mortgage Trust 2026-CES2 (RCKT 2026-CES2). RCKT Mortgage Trust 2026-CES2 (RCKT 2026-CES2) is a $551.0 million RMBS transaction, as of the cut-off date, sponsored by Woodward Capital Management LLC, a wholly owned affiliate of Rocket Mortgage, LLC, and Loan Funding Structure VI LLC, and consists entirely of newly originated closed-end second lien mortgages (CES; 100.0%). The underlying po...

KBRA Releases Research – CMBS Loan Performance Trends: January 2026

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 30+ day delinquency rate among KBRA-rated U.S. private label commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) increased to 8.1% in January from 7.6% in December, while the distress rate (which reflects delinquent plus current-but-specially-serviced loans) increased to 10.7% from 10.4%. The office delinquency rate increased 156 basis points (bps) this month to 13.9%. This jump is mainly attributed to One New York Plaza ($835 million in ONYP 2020-1NYP), which transferre...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to WFCM 2026-1250B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to seven classes of WFCM 2026-1250B, a CMBS single-borrower securitization. The collateral for the transaction is a $450.0 million non-recourse, first lien mortgage loan. The fixed rate loan has a three-year term and requires monthly interest-only payments that are based on an assumed coupon of 6.50%. The loan is secured by the borrower’s fee simple interest in 1250 Broadway, a 39-story, Class-A, LEED Platinum certi...
Back to Newsroom