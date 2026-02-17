Vista Announces AI Innovation Partnership Program to Advance Differentiated Language Instruction

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vista, the K-12 division of Vista Higher Learning, today announced a new AI Innovation Partnership Program. The initiative will support districts, schools, and educators, empowering them to use AI to extend lessons, create engaging activities, and adapt Vista content in new ways. The first strategic partners in the initiative are TeachShare and Wayground.

As artificial intelligence becomes more common in education, many schools and districts are exploring how to use AI in thoughtful, sound, and systemic ways. While interest continues to grow, districts and educators often encounter a wide range of tools and approaches, making it difficult to determine how AI fits into day-to-day instruction.

Designed to integrate seamlessly into classroom practice, Vista’s AI Innovation Partnership Program builds on its existing digital ecosystem. Through vhlcentral, Vista already offers AI-powered capabilities native to the Vista experience, supporting instruction, feedback, and learning workflows. Partnerships with TeachShare and Wayground further extend these tools, providing districts and educators with even more opportunities for differentiated instruction and scaffolding to support students, no matter where they are in their language or literacy journey.

“We want to ensure that AI in classrooms is purposeful,” said Hector Morales, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Vista’s K-12 Division. “Teachers face new linguistic and academic realities every year. Our goal is to provide curated resources that give them the time and flexibility to differentiate instruction, meet students where they are, and make meaningful gains without having to piece together solutions on their own.”

TeachShare co-founder Aryan Bhadouria emphasized the importance of connecting AI innovation to real classroom needs.

“As the son of immigrants and someone who is multilingual, I’ve seen how navigating language and culture can affect how students show up in the classroom,” said Bhadouria. “Partnering with Vista allows us to support teachers with practical, classroom-ready tools so they can personalize instruction for multilingual learners and keep the focus on what matters most: helping students grow.”

Connor Pierson, Vice President of New Initiatives at Wayground, said, “Engagement without insight doesn’t move learning forward. As a multilingual team ourselves, we’re deeply connected to the work of language learning. Our partnership with Vista helps teachers see learning as it’s happening and respond in the moment.”

Designed to support differentiated language and literacy instruction and smarter lesson planning, Vista’s new AI Innovation Partnership Program brings together complementary technologies that expand what teachers can do in the classroom. TeachShare empowers educators to turn any instructional material into high-impact, standards-aligned learning tailored for every learner. Wayground focuses on creating engaging, interactive learning experiences that deepen student participation, bring language content to life, and foster student ownership of learning. With best-in-class tools to personalize lessons, scaffold content, and extend instruction, teachers can meet diverse needs faster and with greater confidence.

Vista’s AI Innovation Partner designation reflects a selective, standards-driven collaboration process that offers schools and districts a scalable and consistent approach to differentiated instruction. Each partner is evaluated for instructional relevance, alignment with language-learning pedagogy, commitment to data privacy and security, and the ability to integrate meaningfully with Vista content and platforms.

Vista will continue to highlight these collaborations through educator resources, demonstrations, and professional learning opportunities, with additional partner showcases and integrations planned throughout 2026. More information about Vista’s AI strategy, partnerships, and classroom-ready resources can be found here.

About Vista

Vista, the K–12 division of Vista Higher Learning, is a leading publisher and edtech provider solely dedicated to language learning. For more than 25 years, the company has partnered with educators to create and deliver innovative print and digital solutions that empower diverse learners, develop language and literacy, and promote intercultural understanding. Vista remains committed to its mission of transforming lives through language and literacy. For more information, visit VistaHigherLearning.com.

About TeachShare

TeachShare is the best-in-class platform for adapting and extending instructional materials so every student can access grade-level learning. With a platform to personalize lessons, scaffold content for English Learners and diverse needs, and keep instruction standards-aligned, TeachShare helps hundreds of thousands of educators move faster without sacrificing rigor. Teachers can transform existing resources into classroom-ready supports that boost engagement, strengthen understanding, and accelerate growth all within minutes. To learn more, see TeachShare.com.

About Wayground

Wayground is the world's most versatile supplemental learning platform. Formerly known as Quizizz, it brings together instruction, practice, and assessment in an AI-supported hub that enhances teacher insights and student confidence. Trusted by teachers in over 90% of U.S. schools and 150 countries, Wayground helps every student find their way. To learn more, visit wayground.com.