ABB strengthens electrical engineering advisory capabilities in Europe with Premium Power acquisition

ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABB today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Premium Power, a leading electrical engineering consultancy headquartered near Dublin, Ireland. For more than two decades, Premium Power has established its reputation as a trusted advisor to large customers, particularly in data centers, pharmaceutical manufacturing and other mission-critical sectors where electrical resilience, uptime and regulatory compliance are essential. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Expanding and modernizing electrical systems — from grid connection through to on-site infrastructure — is central to energy resilience, ensuring reliable power as demand grows and energy networks become more complex. Share

As demand for electrification accelerates and power systems become more complex due to digitalization, renewable integration and grid constraints, customers increasingly require specialist advisory support to design, operate and future-proof their electrical infrastructure. The acquisition enhances ABB’s Electrification Service advisory offering – ABB Navigate – by deepening expertise in power system studies, grid connection and compliance modelling, power quality assessments and electrical safety and risk management.

In line with ABB’s M&A priorities, this acquisition represents a strategic, bolt-on investment that deepens capabilities and strengthens ABB’s ability to create long-term value for customers. By integrating Premium Power’s engineering advisory capabilities into the ABB Navigate portfolio, ABB will be able to support customers at the electrical power system level more consistently and at greater scale across its European customer base. This strengthens ABB’s ability to apply deep expertise in power system studies, grid connection and compliance modelling, power quality assessments, and electrical safety and risk management across a wider range of projects and portfolios. In doing so, ABB can help customers assess, plan and future‑proof complex electrical systems to better understand system risk, resilience and upgrade priorities before constraints lead to downtime, cost or operational disruption.

Stuart Thompson, President of ABB’s Electrification Service division, said: “The acquisition of Premium Power strengthens our ability to advise customers on complex power systems, grid connection and compliance challenges. This expertise is increasingly essential for critical industries such as data centers and pharmaceutical manufacturing, where reliability is paramount. Expanding and modernizing electrical systems – from grid connection through to on-site infrastructure – is central to energy resilience, ensuring reliable power as demand grows and energy networks become more complex. Combined with ABB’s execution and service capabilities, we can help customers design, de-risk and deliver better energy systems that are built to perform today and adapt for tomorrow.”

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Ireland, Premium Power employs more than 40 electrical engineers and specialists. The company delivers a comprehensive range of services including power system studies, grid compliance and dynamic modelling, arc flash and electrical safety assessments, power quality audits, electrical design and risk management training. Today, its customers include multinational manufacturers and industrial companies operating complex, high-availability electrical networks.

Paula O’Neill, Managing Director of Premium Power, said: “For more than two decades, Premium Power has built its reputation by helping customers solve complex electrical challenges with technical rigor and independence. Joining ABB allows us to take that expertise further – scaling system-level impact across Europe while preserving the engineering depth and customer focus that define our business. Together, we can support customers earlier, more consistently and with greater impact as their electrical systems and requirements continue to evolve.”

