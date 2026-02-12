BlackSky Gen-3 Momentum Continues with Seven-Figure Assured Contract to Accelerate Space Capabilities for International Defense Customer

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Gen-3 international momentum continues with a seven-figure Assured contract supporting an international defense customer. This Assured agreement extends the uncontested access to Gen-2 and Gen-3 imagery and AI-enabled analytics services over the country’s priority areas of interest.

“BlackSky’s customers are selecting Assured because of the unmatched confidence and certainty they experience with the highest-priority access to tasking capacity and reliable real-time delivery over their key areas of operation,” said Brian E. O'Toole, BlackSky CEO.

“BlackSky’s dynamic monitoring services have become an essential and routine part of our customers’ daily workflow, providing unprecedented visibility into critical maritime zones, border areas and infrastructure at mission speed. This contract signifies BlackSky’s continued commitment to support the customer’s requirements for persistent, dynamic space-based intelligence in an era where threats emerge and evolve in real time,” said O’Toole.

In addition to Assured, BlackSky continues to support the customer’s defense modernization efforts by accelerating their sovereign space capabilities through an end-to-end mission solutions offering that includes Gen-3 Earth observation satellites, ground station capabilities and flight operations support. Assured provides early intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities for the customer until their satellite systems enter operation. Once on orbit, the Gen-3 electro-optical satellites will work in parallel to BlackSky’s constellation and enable the delivery of mission-relevant insights seamlessly into the customer’s workflow at industry-leading speeds.

BlackSky is leveraging its full technology stack of vertically integrated satellite manufacturing, software and AI solutions to meet global customer demand for guaranteed access to data, when and where customers need it, through On-Demand and Assured subscriptions and full sovereign mission solutions. Gen-3's enhanced image clarity expands AI-enabled detection, identification and classification for a wide array of vehicles, aircraft, vessels and other objects of tactical relevance. BlackSky’s vertically integrated approach enables the company to quickly develop, produce and deploy reliable space-based intelligence solutions at disruptive speed, scale and economics.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry’s most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence systems that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.

With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in BlackSky’s disclosure materials filed from time to time with the SEC which are available at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or on BlackSky’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.blacksky.com.