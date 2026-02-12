Orbis Risk Partners Goes Live on Insurity Marine Suite to Streamline Global Cargo Insurance Operations

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for property and casualty insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that Orbis Risk Partners has gone live on Insurity Marine Suite to modernize marine cargo insurance workflows and power real-time collaboration across the marine cargo value chain.

Orbis Risk Partners, a marine and specialty risk and insurance advisor, chose Insurity Marine Suite as part of its ongoing initiative to enhance operational efficiency and support its growth strategy. By leveraging Insurity’s Marine Suite, Orbis Risk Partners is able to offer clients a modern, user-friendly and market-leading solution for managing Cargo shipments and Certificates, while streamlining Orbis Risk Partners’ ability to service and manage their Cargo policies.

“Our clients depend on and expect precision, speed, and an efficient and compliant marine cargo declaration process across every shipment we have placed,” said Glenn Jorissen, Managing Director at Orbis Risk Partners. “Insurity Marine Suite gives us the technology foundation to deliver that level of service consistently, even as our business expands globally. The platform enhances collaboration and delivers seamless marine cargo insurance management, even for the most complex cargo risks. It empowers clients to simplify and automate internal declaration processes, with Orbis Risk Partners acting as their trusted and proactive risk advisor.”

“We’re pleased to support Orbis Risk Partners with Insurity Marine Suite,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance and Chief Revenue Officer at Insurity. “Our configurable, cloud-native solutions are designed to enable businesses to streamline their operations, meet evolving organizational needs, and respond effectively to market demands.”

With this go-live, Orbis Risk Partners joins over 500 P&C organizations currently using Insurity to deliver flexibility, scalability, and speed to market.

To learn more about Insurity's solutions, contact Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

