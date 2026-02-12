-

Talks Between CUPE 3912 NSCAD workers Art College reach impasse

HALIFAX, NS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bargaining for a first collective agreement between the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design (NSCAD) component of Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 3912 and NSCAD University has reached an impasse after conciliation talks failed late Tuesday night.

“Our goal remains a fair first collective agreement that provides stability, transparency, and respect for our members”

The 133 academic workers at NSCAD organized with CUPE in 2023 and are now negotiating their first collective agreement.

NSCAD workers are asking for a fair and equitable hiring procedure and meaningful job security protections — basic standards the union says are necessary in a first contract.

Currently, instructors receive no formal preference in course assignments between terms. Course assignments turn over four times each year, leaving many workers without any guarantee of continued employment beyond a single semester.

“People are moving to Halifax from elsewhere in the country to work at NSCAD, only to find out they’re guaranteed work for just three months once they arrive,” said Lachlan Sheldrick, Unit Vice-President of CUPE 3912’s NSCAD component. “That’s hard on our members, and it’s not a reasonable expectation from the employer. As a newly organized group, we’re trying to establish clear, fair hiring rules that provide stability and recognize experience.”

CUPE 3912 President Lauren McKenzie says the union’s proposal reflects common practice across the post-secondary sector.

“Other universities have systems in place to ensure hiring procedures are fair and equitable and to provide greater job security for academic workers,” said Lauren McKenzie. “Our members organized precisely because they lacked these protections. Securing them in a first collective agreement is a very reasonable demand, and it’s disappointing that NSCAD University is refusing to move.”

The parties are scheduled to meet again for a final conciliation session on February 27. If no agreement is reached, the 133 NSCAD members of CUPE 3912 will be in a legal strike position as of Monday, March 2.

“Our goal remains a fair first collective agreement that provides stability, transparency, and respect for our members,” said Lachlan Sheldrick. “But we are prepared to take the necessary steps to secure fair and equitable treatment.”

CUPE Local 3912 represents 5000 academic workers at Halifax-area universities.

