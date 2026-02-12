Xnurta and Front Row Partner to Supercharge AI-Driven Amazon Advertising and Retail Media Globally

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xnurta the award-winning agentic AI-powered advertising platform, and Front Row, a global eCommerce agency and growth accelerator providing full-service marketplace management, digital marketing, and retail media services to leading global brands, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate AI-driven Amazon advertising and retail media performance globally.

Global eCommerce growth continues at a fast-pace, led by Amazon, particularly in the EU, where over 127,000 EU sellers achieved >€15B in total export sales worldwide in 2024. That’s up +€1B vs. the prior year. As global competition intensifies across marketplaces, brands are increasingly turning to advanced AI-driven retail media solutions to maintain performance and visibility at scale. This paves the way for Xnurta and Front Row to jointly support brands seeking competitive advantage.

Front Row Group partners with leading consumer brands across beauty, health & wellness, CPG, and lifestyle to drive marketplace growth. It leverages proprietary technology and deep regional expertise to support ambitious eCommerce growth at scale. With a robust presence across the United States and Europe, Front Row helps brands navigate complex international operations, optimize marketplace performance, and unlock omnichannel acceleration.

Under this partnership, Front Row will leverage Xnurta’s agentic AI ad management platform to empower brands with advanced automation, performance insights, and AI-assisted campaign management across Retail Media.

“International expansion and local market mastery are essential for today’s top brands,” said Kashif Zafar, CEO of Xnurta. “Our partnership with Front Row, a best-in-class eCommerce accelerator with a strong European footprint and deep expertise across marketplaces, enables brands to harness agentic bidding and optimization with strategic execution tailored to EU, US and global audiences.”

“Front Row exists to elevate brands wherever they compete,” said Tim Nedden Co-Founder & Managing Director at Front Row. “By integrating Xnurta’s agentic AI capabilities into our global services, we’re enhancing our ability to deliver faster, more intelligent, and transparent advertising performance, giving our clients the tools to win on Amazon and beyond.”

The partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to empowering brands at scale, pairing human strategy with AI precision and operational excellence across the world’s most dynamic eCommerce regions.

For more information about Xnurta’s AI innovations, visit: https://www.xnurta.com/ai-tech

About Xnurta

Xnurta is the leading agentic AI-powered ad management platform for brands, sellers, and agencies. Its AI Copilot powers millions of bidding decisions per day across Amazon and retail media channels, while its AMC Hub empowers brands to better understand their performance with intuitive data exploration, no-code models, and custom audience creation. Xnurta is the only Amazon Advertising technology partner to win the Amazon Technology Innovation Award multiple years running. Thousands of brands and agencies trust Xnurta to power their eCommerce advertising.

For more information, visit: http://www.xnurta.com

About Front Row

Front Row is a global ecommerce accelerator and marketing agency helping leading beauty, health & wellness, and CPG brands accelerate growth across Amazon, D2C, and retail channels worldwide. With offices in New York, San Diego, Hamburg, Bratislava, and Amsterdam, Front Row combines marketplace strategy, retail media, brand creative, and business intelligence — powered by its proprietary analytics platform, Catapult — to deliver full-funnel performance for renown brands like OUAI, Tatcha, Essity, Wella and more.

For more information, visit https://www.frontrowgroup.com.