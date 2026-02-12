U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Selects Icertis Contract Intelligence to meet Federal Mandate for Digital Transformation

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Icertis, the global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence, today announced that the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has selected Icertis Contract Intelligence to optimize resources, reinforce compliance, and increase transparency across the organization.

With a global workforce of more than 24,000 personnel, the DLA manages end-to-end procurement and logistics support to sustain warfighter readiness for the U.S. Department of Defense. The agency turned to Icertis as the only enterprise-grade, federal-ready contract intelligence platform that addressed its urgent need to modernize contracting against new government mandates for digital transformation.

Icertis integrates seamlessly with the DLA’s instance of SAP Procurement for Public Sector, creating a unified solution from requisition to post-award management that scales across thousands of employees, contractors, and suppliers. With a single source of truth for contracts, the DLA anticipates:

Eliminating bottlenecks to achieve a 30 – 40 percent reduction in contract cycle times.

reduction in contract cycle times. Standardizing templates to cut contract error rates by more than 50 percent and decrease spending on legal resources.

and decrease spending on legal resources. Driving tens of millions in savings over the next five years by consolidating legacy systems and eliminating redundancies.

over the next five years by consolidating legacy systems and eliminating redundancies. Generating agency-wide reporting in minutes – instead of weeks – through AI-powered dashboards that demonstrate accountability and efficiency gains.

“As the largest purchaser of goods and services globally, the U.S. government runs on contracts. These agreements can shift from heavy administrative burdens to become a powerful strategic advantage with purpose-built contract intelligence from Icertis,” said Rajan Venkitachalam, Corporate Vice President of Public Sector and Chief Information Security Officer, Icertis. “Agencies like the DLA are now called to navigate enhanced scrutiny, regulatory shifts, and heightened demands. Icertis is the only pure-play contract lifecycle management provider that helps federal organizations move forward with agility, empowering agencies with transparency, trust, and cost efficiency to deliver on their missions faster and smarter than ever before.”

Icertis for Federal Agencies enables customers like the DLA to adapt to legislative changes, ensure regulatory compliance, and embrace data-driven decision making to improve vendor performance and maximize returns. With FedRAMP alignment and a security-first roadmap, Icertis for Federal Agencies accelerates government contracting and increases taxpayer value while safeguarding mission-critical data across the acquisition process.

About Icertis

Icertis delivers AI-powered insights and agentic automation to transform static contracts into strategic enterprise advantage. The Icertis Contract Intelligence platform revolutionizes how enterprises manage their customer, supplier, and partner relationships, enabling businesses to grow revenue, control costs, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance. Today, more than one third of the Fortune 100 trust Icertis to realize the full potential of millions of business relationships in more than 90 countries around the world.