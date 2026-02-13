-

Legrand Signs Share Buyback Agreement

LIMOGES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Under the authorization granted by the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of May 27, 20251, Legrand (Paris:LR) today announced the signing of a contract with an investment services provider to purchase 250,000 shares, i.e. around 0.10% of its capital.

The purchase period is expected to begin on February 13, 2026 and end on March 10, 2026. The shares purchased will mainly be allocated to employee share plans and to maturing performance share plans.

------------------------

Key financial dates

  • 2026 first-quarter results: : May 7, 2026
    “Quiet period2” starts : April 7, 2026
  • General Meeting of Shareholders : May 27, 2026
  • Ex-dividend date : May 29, 2026
  • Dividend payment : June 2, 2026
  • 2026 first-half results : July 29, 2026
    “Quiet period2” starts : June 29, 2026

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use.

Legrand reported sales of €9.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrand.com

1 The unit price per share may not exceed the maximum price of 150 euros
2 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results

The reader is invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com

Contacts

investor relations & Financial communication
Ronan MARC (Legrand)
+33 1 49 72 53 53
ronan.marc@legrand.com

Press relations
Lucie DAUDIGNY (TBWA)
+33 6 77 20 71 11
lucie.daudigny@tbwa-corporate.com

