KARL STORZ and Smith+Nephew Announce Strategic Relationship

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. & ANDOVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KARL STORZ North America, a global leader in advanced visualization and Operating Room (OR) integration, has teamed up with Smith+Nephew, a leading medical technology company recognized for its strength in sports medicine and orthopedics, to support hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) with complementary visualization solutions.

The companies will collaborate to align Smith+Nephew’s clinically respected sports medicine portfolio with KARL STORZ’s best-in-class visualization, video management, and OR integration technologies. Through this effort, Smith+Nephew and KARL STORZ aim to support hospital ORs and ASCs—particularly multispecialty environments—by delivering advanced visualization solutions in settings where sports medicine and other surgical procedures are routinely performed.

KARL STORZ and Smith+Nephew bring complementary strengths to both sports medicine and multispecialty-focused surgical environments. KARL STORZ contributes deep expertise across multiple specialties, anchored by advanced visualization technologies, including 3D imaging and near-infrared fluorescence (NIR/ICG), as well as comprehensive video management and OR integration capabilities. Smith+Nephew adds its strong foundation in sports medicine, with clinically proven solutions spanning joint repair implants, biologics, cartilage repair, RF technology, mechanical resection, and fluid management. Together, the companies aim to support hospitals and ASCs by pairing high-quality visualization with established procedural technologies designed to enhance workflow, efficiency, and clinical confidence across a wide range of surgical procedures.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Smith+Nephew to support orthopedic and multispecialty surgical teams,” said Fernando Morales, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Surgical and OR1, at KARL STORZ. “KARL STORZ brings expertise in advanced visualization and integrated workflow solutions, while Smith+Nephew is widely recognized for its leadership in sports medicine and clinically sound orthopedic technologies. Together, we aim to support surgical environments with solutions that enhance visualization, efficiency, and procedural confidence.”

“We’re pleased to partner with KARL STORZ to unite our best-in-class sports medicine technologies with their deep expertise in advanced visualization and OR integration,” said Rod Allen, SVP and General Manager, US Sports Medicine at Smith+Nephew. “By bringing together the strengths of both organizations’ portfolios, we’re well positioned deliver differentiated value for our customers and an exceptional surgical experience, and ultimately reach more patients.”

As part of the collaboration, the two companies will approach the market together where appropriate, aligning their strengths to support hospitals and ASCs with flexible, scalable solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern surgical care.

About KARL STORZ

KARL STORZ is an innovative leader in endoscopic technology and surgical imaging solutions across virtually all surgical specialties. Its integrated OR solutions enhance collaboration to improve clinical efficiency and outcomes inside the hospital and other sites of care. With subsidiaries around the world, KARL STORZ is a family-owned company based in Germany that designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets all its products with an emphasis on visionary design, precision craftsmanship, and clinical effectiveness. For more information, visit www.karlstorz.com.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration, and replacement of soft and hard tissue. The company’s mission is to restore people’s bodies and self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living—a concept called “Life Unlimited.” The company’s 17,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients’ lives through the excellence of the product portfolio and the invention and application of new technologies across three global business units: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. For more information, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow the company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook.