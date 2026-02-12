Blend Expands Deep Verification Capabilities to Drive Speed and Improve Borrower Experience for Lenders

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leading digital origination platform for banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders, today announced the expansion of its Verification of Income capability, powered by a partnership with Truework. The company also announced the addition of supplemental asset reports to verify borrower employment during the pre-close verification process, expanding the benefits of its Verification of Assets solution for mortgage lenders.

Verification of Income and Employment

Blend enhanced its Verification of Income and Employment (VOIE) offering, powered by Truework, by adding a manual solution called Smart Outreach. Truework’s Smart Outreach verification provides an automated approach to non-instant verifications, eliminating manual workflows. This reduces the need for loan officers and processors to call or email employers directly to verify income and employment for a borrower, unlocking hours of productivity each week in mortgage operations.

Verification of Assets

In addition to expanded VOIE capabilities, Blend introduced Supplemental Asset Reports, which helps lenders satisfy the 10-day Pre-Closing Verification of Employment (VOE) guideline without manual VOE documentation. Supplemental asset verification for employment streamlines the process by using electronic data rather than manual, paper-based verification, increasing confidence in clear to close and closing dates.

“Expanding Verification of Income and Verification of Assets capabilities is another demonstration of how Blend is dedicated to delivering best-in-class products while shouldering the tech lift so our clients experience only the value,” said Nima Ghamsari, co-founder and Head of Blend. “We have built an offering that’s an appreciating asset, and I am proud of the focused, disciplined investments into partnerships, workflows, and products such as VOI and VOA that accelerate Blend customers’ pace of innovation in mortgage lending.”

A lender’s reputation for exceptional customer experience ranks as high to borrowers as getting the best rate, according to a McKinsey study, and a Gitnux report shows customer satisfaction drops by 10 points for every delay beyond the original closing estimate. In mortgage lending, speed and transparency are especially critical. With Blend’s VOIE process, 55% of reports are turned around in under 24 hours, and 87% of reports are completed in 72 hours or less, helping lenders keep mortgage borrowers on track to close.

“As more of the workforce has mixed income sources and nontraditional earnings, the VOIE process is more important than ever,” said Ghamsari. “Adding manual verification of income without slowing down the loan timeframe is a game changer. Coupled with Blend’s expanded VOA process, it reduces friction and latency for lenders, takes the burden off internal teams to verify edge cases, improves workflows, and demonstrates continuous innovation in home lending.”

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) is a leading origination platform for digital banking solutions.

