KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BX 2026-XL6

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to seven classes of BX 2026-XL6, a CMBS single-borrower securitization. The collateral for the transaction is a $1.2 billion floating rate, interest-only mortgage loan. The loan is expected to have an initial two-year term with three, one-year extension options and require monthly interest-only payments. The loan will be secured by the borrower’s fee simple interests in 56 industrial assets and five office assets. In total, the portfolio contains 7.4 million sf and the properties are located across eight states, the five largest of which are California (42.7%), New Jersey (30.1%), Texas (12.2%), Arizona (9.7%), and Tennessee (1.8%). As of January 2026, the portfolio was 90.7% leased to 169 unique tenants.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the property’s cash flows using our North American CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology and the application of our North American CMBS Single Borrower & Large Loan Rating Methodology. In addition, KBRA also relied on its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology for assessing counterparty risk in this transaction and its ESG Global Rating Methodology, to the extent deemed applicable.

The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) for the subject of approximately $80.9 million, which is 9.7% below the issuer’s NCF, and a KBRA value of approximately $1.09 billion, which is 36.0% below the appraiser’s as-is value. The resulting in-trust KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) is 109.8%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports, the results of our site inspection of the property, and legal documentation review.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

Doc ID: 1013328

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Benjamin Ames, Senior Analyst (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1478
benjamin.ames@kbra.com

Patrick McQuinn, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2445
patrick.mcquinn@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

Release Versions
English
