Comcast Advertising and Adara Launch One of the First Attribution and Measurement Solutions for the Travel & Tourism Industry Based on First-Party Deterministic Data at Scale

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Comcast Advertising, the advertising division of Comcast, and Adara, a RateGain company, announced a first of its kind partnership bringing deterministic-based measurement for TV and streaming to the travel & tourism industry at scale. The new solution connects Comcast’s premium video viewing data to Adara’s first-party booking data and revenue to deliver campaign insights and prove TV and streaming drive return on ad spend (ROAS) for advertisers. This comes at a time when attribution is more important than ever with fragmentation of screens and the need to close the TV advertising measurement gap.

“Intelligent attribution in travel & tourism is critical for advertisers to adjust campaigns and see if media spend resulted in bookings. Yet, this industry often relies on modeled proxies, leading to inaccurate targeting and distorted data,” said Dawn Williamson, Chief Revenue Officer, Comcast Advertising Media Solutions. “By partnering with Adara, our clients have a clear thread of data-- from when a traveler first sees a TV ad and searches online, to booking and spending money on vacation. This proves the campaign’s ROAS and helps optimize marketing plans based on geography, time of year, target audience and more.”

Adara is one of the world’s largest data platforms focused on travel & tourism with two billion profiles, three billion searches and 180 million bookings per year. Unlike other attribution solutions that use modeled or geolocation proxies, Adara delivers direct booking data and a detailed Traveler Value Score (TVS) to measure the quality and financial impact of each traveler.

“This partnership brings real, booking-based measurement to TV and streaming for the travel industry at scale,” said Jay Wardle, President and GM at Adara. “By connecting addressable video exposure to real traveler bookings, we’re giving advertisers a level of accountability and insight that simply hasn’t been possible before—and fundamentally changing how travel brands measure ROAS across screens.”

For example, a local tourism bureau serving the Space Coast area of Florida wanted to move from standard campaign measurement to performance-based reporting with Comcast Advertising and Adara’s solution. With a focus on flourishing families with an interest in domestic travel, the bureau used multi-screen campaigns. The multi-year partnership was highly successful, generating 505,571 hotel searches, 62,000 hotel bookings and nearly $23 million in hotel revenue and represented a nearly 13x ROAS.

“Measurement of our marketing activities is critically important to our office. Adara and Comcast provide us a level of accountability that we appreciate,” says Peter Cranis, Executive Director of the Space Coast Office of Tourism.

About Adara

Adara, a RateGain company, is one of the world’s largest data exchange platforms, providing access to ethically sourced customer data. With 270+ global partners who supply aggregated real-time traveler data, we deliver actionable insights and predictive intelligence to drive better marketing ROI. Built on the world’s richest travel data co-op, Adara helps brands win in the fast-paced digital economy with 4 billion searches and over 23 billion data elements across 100+ countries.

About Comcast Advertising

Comcast Advertising is the advertising division of Comcast. As a global leader in media, technology and advertising, the company fosters powerful connections between brands and their audiences as well as among publishers, distributors, MVPDs, agencies and other industry players. Comcast Advertising's Media Solutions team provides a streamlined way for advertisers to build brand relevancy and sustainable business outcomes through multiscreen TV advertising campaigns--powered by the media, data and technology assets of Comcast. FreeWheel, its media and technology arm, provides the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, data types and sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. And, Comcast Advertising’s Universal Ads enables brands of any size to seamlessly create, buy, and measure ads across premium video directly from top publishers with no fees. Comcast Advertising, along with NBCUniversal and Sky, is part of the Comcast Corporation.