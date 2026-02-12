Andersen Global Adds Collaborating Firm Pi Advisory

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global strengthens its capabilities in Africa through a Collaboration Agreement with Pi Advisory, a financial advisory firm based in Angola with a presence in Mozambique and Portugal.

Pi Advisory provides a comprehensive suite of services, including full-service tax services, business support and outsourcing, financial advisory, and a wide range of corporate services to support clients with everything from setting up a new business entity to navigating local tax regulations. The firm integrates Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) principles into its operations, reflecting its commitment to sustainable business practices.

“This collaboration strengthens our ability to support clients with complex, multi-jurisdictional needs,” said António Amaral Correia, partner at Pi Advisory. “By collaborating with Andersen Global, we can provide solutions that meet the evolving demands of clients in Lusophone markets and beyond.”

Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen, added, “Pi Advisory’s broad expertise and regional insight strengthen our global platform. Their dedication to client service and sustainable growth aligns closely with our values, allowing us to provide seamless, high-quality service for our clients.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.