-

Andersen Global Adds Collaborating Firm Pi Advisory

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global strengthens its capabilities in Africa through a Collaboration Agreement with Pi Advisory, a financial advisory firm based in Angola with a presence in Mozambique and Portugal.

Pi Advisory provides a comprehensive suite of services, including full-service tax services, business support and outsourcing, financial advisory, and a wide range of corporate services to support clients with everything from setting up a new business entity to navigating local tax regulations. The firm integrates Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) principles into its operations, reflecting its commitment to sustainable business practices.

“This collaboration strengthens our ability to support clients with complex, multi-jurisdictional needs,” said António Amaral Correia, partner at Pi Advisory. “By collaborating with Andersen Global, we can provide solutions that meet the evolving demands of clients in Lusophone markets and beyond.”

Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen, added, “Pi Advisory’s broad expertise and regional insight strengthen our global platform. Their dedication to client service and sustainable growth aligns closely with our values, allowing us to provide seamless, high-quality service for our clients.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

Contacts

Megan Tsuei
Andersen Global
415-764-2700

Industry:

Andersen Global

Details
Headquarters: San Francisco, CA
CEO: Mark Vorsatz
Employees: 50,000
Organization: PRI
Release Summary
Andersen Global strengthens its capabilities in Africa through a Collaboration Agreement with Pi Advisory, a financial advisory firm.
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#agexpansion
#andersenglobal
#angola
#collaboratingfirm
#mozambique
#piadvisory
#portugal

Contacts

Megan Tsuei
Andersen Global
415-764-2700

Social Media Profiles
Andersen Global
Andersen Global
Andersen Global
More News From Andersen Global

Andersen Global Adds González-Paullada Domínguez in Monterrey, Mexico

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global broadens its Latin American platform through a Collaboration Agreement with Monterrey-based law firm González-Paullada Domínguez....

Andersen Global Broadens Tax Capabilities in Africa with Addition of Luca Pacioli

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global enhances its footprint in North Africa through a Collaboration Agreement with Luca Pacioli....

Andersen Global Enhances Legal Capabilities with Addition of Brazilian Member Firm

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global reinforces its legal platform in Brazil as Lotti e Araújo becomes a member firm, strengthening the organization’s capabilities....
Back to Newsroom