Apptegy Partners with Givebacks to Bring Integrated K-12 Payments into District-Branded Mobile Apps

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apptegy, the all-in-one communications and branding platform for K-12 that powers more than 5,250 school districts, today announced a strategic partnership with Givebacks, the all-in-one platform for school fundraising and ticketing. The partnership creates an integrated K-12 school payment ecosystem by embedding compliant payment, ticketing, and fundraising capabilities directly into district-branded Apptegy mobile apps and websites.

School districts often manage communications and payments across disconnected systems or they compromise and settle for a solution that is weak in both areas. Bringing together the leading branded communications leader and payments provider allows districts to have both, without compromise.

Apptegy and Givebacks partnership establishes modernized school-to-home engagement through a secure mobile-first payment portal that is made specifically for K-12 districts and for families.

“Every interaction between a family and a school matters. With Givebacks, Apptegy is offering the right tools and support for staff and families to simplify both payments and communication,” said Bob Butler, CEO of Apptegy. “The partnership allows districts to facilitate fundraising, ticket purchases, and school store purchases in the same platform they communicate with families and students.”

Key Benefits:

Integrated payment ecosystem: Families access payments, tickets, and fundraising through one district-branded app

Families access payments, tickets, and fundraising through one district-branded app Real-time school district financial reporting dashboard: Replace fragmented cash collection with a centralized, auditable platform featuring automated school fee collection and reconciliation

Replace fragmented cash collection with a centralized, auditable platform featuring automated school fee collection and reconciliation No platform fee: Enable Givebacks payment functionality at no additional Apptegy cost; transaction-based pricing keeps more funds in schools

Enable Givebacks payment functionality at no additional Apptegy cost; transaction-based pricing keeps more funds in schools Easy set up and deployment: Districts can collect payments in as little as 24 hours

“Integrating with Apptegy allows us to deliver the first purpose-built K–12 platform where communication and payments live together—making it easier for families to support their schools in real time,” said Will Bowen, CEO of Givebacks.

In summary, the Apptegy-Givebacks partnership delivers a K-12 school payment ecosystem that transforms how districts manage school-to-home financial engagement. Most importantly, the secure mobile-first payment portal ensures district brands remain at the center of every family interaction—from daily communications to event tickets to fundraising donations. The future of effective school communication is clear: unified, branded, and compliant.

To learn more about how Apptegy can simplify your district's communications and payments, visit apptegy.com/schedule-a-demo.

About Apptegy

Apptegy is a K-12 communications software company partnering with more than 5,250 school districts. Its all-in-one platform gives district leaders, staff, and educators the tools to drive student enrollment and attendance, family engagement, and community support. Apptegy Foundations provides a single place to send updates and stories across websites, notifications, a branded app, social media, and more. Engagement Suite empowers staff, coaches, and teachers to communicate directly with families on the same trusted district app and via SMS. Recent platform additions include Attendance Pro, an AI-powered, two-way SMS system that helps schools address chronic absenteeism, and Community Experience, an AI-powered hub that delivers real-time answers for an entire school community. Learn more at apptegy.com.

About Givebacks

Givebacks is the all-in-one platform made for school communities and the people who support them every day. From fundraising and event ticketing to school stores and donations, Givebacks helps districts manage community funds with confidence—making it easier for families to show up and support the things they care about. Learn more at givebacks.com.