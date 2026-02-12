-

CUPE Long Term Care Workers Reach Impasse After Fourth Unchanged Offer from Employers

HALIFAX, NS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bargaining between long term care workers and their employers across Nova Scotia has reached an impasse after employers presented the same package for the fourth time without changes.

“To be presented with the same offer again — after months of good-faith bargaining — is discouraging and sends a message that their work and their voices are not valued.”

The bargaining committee representing workers at 52 long term care homes across the province says the lack of movement is deeply concerning, particularly given the urgent recruitment and retention challenges facing the sector.

Long term care workers in Nova Scotia are the lowest paid in Atlantic Canada. In Prince Edward Island, workers performing some of the same jobs earn nearly $10 per hour more.

“Long term care workers care for the most vulnerable members of our society every single day,” said Christa Sweeney, Chair of CUPE’s Long Term Community Care Committee. “To be presented with the same offer again — after months of good-faith bargaining — is discouraging and sends a message that their work and their voices are not valued.”

Wages in the long term care sector are largely determined by provincial funding. Workers are calling on the Province of Nova Scotia to ensure funding levels allow employers to negotiate a fair and competitive agreement that reflects the essential nature of this work.

Strike votes have already been held at 35 of the 52 homes, with overwhelming majority support for job action. Voting continues ahead of a scheduled final conciliation meeting on March 24.

“Our members remain committed to reaching a fair agreement at the table,” said Sweeney. “We believe a deal is possible. What’s needed now is meaningful movement that recognizes the critical role long term care workers play in caring for Nova Scotians.”

The union continues to bargain in good faith and is focused on securing an agreement that strengthens recruitment, retention, and stability in long term care homes across the province.

