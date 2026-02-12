Factor Launches Gold Collection with Retired Winter Olympic Legends Apolo Ohno and Julia Mancuso to Bring Pro-Level Nutrition to Everyday Life

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Factor, the world’s leading ready-to-eat meal delivery service, today announced the launch of its new Gold Collection—a curated selection of meals and functional add-ons developed in collaboration with eight-time Olympic medalist speed skater Apolo Ohno, the most decorated U.S. Winter Olympian, and four-time Olympic medalist ski racer Julia Mancuso.

Designed to support peak performance in everyday life, Factor’s Gold Collection pairs chef-prepared, dietitian-approved meals with practical fueling and recovery tips from Ohno and Mancuso. The collection turns the routines that fueled these retired Olympians’ careers into meals that fit real-world routines, making performance-driven eating simple and accessible for anyone training hard, chasing fitness goals, or powering through a busy workday.

About Factor’s Gold Collection

The collection is intentionally curated around distinct performance needs, allowing consumers to easily align their meal choices with personal goals and daily routines:

For Strength & High-Intensity Training (Curated by Apolo Ohno): Meals designed to support high-intensity performance, strength, and recovery. This selection features Factor’s High Protein meals, combining lean proteins with nutrient–filled vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and better-for-you fats to help fuel workouts and promote muscle repair.





For Endurance (Curated by Julia Mancuso): Meals focused on lean proteins, complex carbohydrates, and nutrient-filled vegetables and legumes designed to sustain energy and support muscle recovery. For Julia, performing at her best every day starts with meals that fuel long-lasting energy — on and off the mountain.





Functional Add-Ons: A selection of smoothies, juices, and snacks selected by Julia and Apolo to help maintain consistency throughout the day and support energy between meals, no matter how busy the day gets.

“I train for longevity and strength, and protein is the foundation. Factor makes it easy to stay locked in. Their High Protein meals deliver up to 50 grams, so I don't have to think about prep or macros. The Ancho Lime Salmon is my go-to favorite!” added Apolo Ohno, an eight-time Olympic medalist in speed skating and the most decorated U.S. Winter Olympian.

Factor’s ready-in-minutes meals eliminate the hassle of cooking without compromising nutrition, flavor, or balance. Crafted by chefs and approved by dietitians, Factor makes it easier to stay consistent, a key driver of long-term performance and wellness.

“When I was training, I quickly realized that what you eat matters as much as how you train. Life moves fast, and Factor helps me stay on track with nutritious, ready-in-minutes meals that keep me fueled even on my busiest days,” said Julia Mancuso, a four-time Olympic Medalist ski racer.

“Our mission at Factor is to make it easy for anyone to eat like a pro,” said Christopher Stadler, Chief Marketing Officer at Factor. “By partnering with retired Winter Olympic legends Julia Mancuso and Apolo Ohno, we’re pairing their real-world experience with our chef-crafted dietitian-designed meals to help people perform at their best every day.”

Availability

The Gold Collection is available on the Factor menu for a limited time from February 14 to February 27, 2026. Factor customers can browse and select from the athlete-approved meals and add-ons during this period to bring pro-level nutrition into their daily routines. Learn more about the collection at factormeals.com.

About Factor

Factor is a fully-prepared meal delivery service that is taking a whole new approach to fresh-prepared food. The company’s weekly rotating menu of 100 weekly meals and 70+ add-on options, including smoothies, juices, snacks and more, are hand-crafted by gourmet chefs and optimized by dietitians. Factor delivers anywhere in the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit Factormeals.com.