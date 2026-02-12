-

eClinicalWorks AI-Powered EHR Helps Children First Pediatrics Save Time, Simplify Workflows, and Elevate Family-Centered Care

The practice adopts numerous upgrades and streamlines operations to modernize pediatric care

original

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, announced that Children First Pediatrics, a leading privately owned 15-provider pediatric practice in Maryland, is leveraging the eClinicalWorks AI-powered EHR and pediatric-specific enhancements to reduce administrative burden, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen face-to-face care for children and their families.

eClinicalWorks AI-powered EHR is designed to support the unique demands of pediatric practices—such as complex immunization management, family-based demographic organization, and well-child visit tracking—the upgrades have delivered meaningful time savings, improved front-office coordination, and higher provider and staff satisfaction.

These pediatric upgrades also include access to advanced AI-powered solutions such as Sunoh.ai, the AI medical scribe, the PRIMSA AI Assistant for record retrieval, AI for RCM, and healow Genie, the AI contact center solution, which can further improve efficiency, streamline documentation, and offer actionable insights, allowing providers to focus on delivering exceptional, family-centered care.

"The enhancements in the pediatrics workflows have been transformative,” said Rachel Bakersmith, Practice Administrator at Children First Pediatrics. "The ease of access to the immunization portal is invaluable, especially since 70% of our daily tasks involve ordering vaccines—saving us precious time. These upgrades simplify the management of demographic information, such as the contact details of the patient's family members.”

She also adds, “healow CHECK-IN is especially helpful for our front office staff, giving a quick overview of all scheduling-related information. This lets them focus on other high-priority tasks that need more attention. Overall, the streamlined process removes the need to switch between multiple screens, reduces clicks, boosts staff satisfaction, and improves efficiency.”

Based in Maryland, the practice operates in two locations and has a team of nine general practitioners and six therapists. It provides vital healthcare services to thousands of families and manages up to 3,000 patients each month.

“Pediatrics is unique because care extends beyond the individual patient to family-centered care,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “Our AI-powered EHR is designed to simplify the complexity of their workflows and allow the providers to spend less time navigating systems and more time engaging with patients. When technology fades into the background, clinicians can focus fully on care, communication, and trust.”

Children First Pediatrics is also eager to integrate healow Genie, an AI-powered contact center solution, to further streamline workflows by automating routine inquiries and directing calls to appropriate channels. This will enable the staff to concentrate on more complex tasks and enhance patient care.

About Children First Pediatrics

Children First Pediatrics offers the highest quality of pediatric services in a caring, efficient, and patient-focused manner. The team of providers is dedicated to delivering comprehensive care that addresses children's health and wellness needs from infancy through adolescence. As an active member of the Pediatric Health Network, they are committed to improving patient outcomes through best practices and innovative healthcare strategies. Children First Pediatrics aims to be a trusted partner in a children’s health journey, ensuring a supportive and nurturing environment for their growth and development. For more information, visit childrenfirstpediatrics.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

Contacts

Bhakti Shah
508-330-6935
bhakti.shah@eclinicalworks.com

Industry:
eClinicalWorks LogoeClinicalWorks Logo

eClinicalWorks

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#AI
#AIPowered
#EHR
#FamilyCentered
#Maryland
#Pediatrics
#eClinicalWorks

Contacts

Bhakti Shah
508-330-6935
bhakti.shah@eclinicalworks.com

Social Media Profiles
eClinicalWorks
eClinicalWorks
eClinicalWorks
eClinicalWorks
More News From eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks and Sunoh.ai Boost Provider Efficiency by 15% at Southeast Alabama Rural Health Associates

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Southeast Alabama Rural Health Associates (SARHA), a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) based in Alabama, is using Sunoh.ai, the AI-powered medical scribe, within its practice to transform clinical documentation and enhance patient care. This AI-powered medical scribe has significantly improved workflow efficiency, allowing providers to prioritize urgent care visits. “Sunoh.ai has...

eClinicalWorks and Sunoh.ai Assist Healthy Horizons Clinic Save Over Two Hours Daily on Clinical Documentation

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks, the leading ambulatory cloud EHR, is excited to announce that Healthy Horizons Clinic is successfully utilizing Sunoh.ai, an AI-powered ambient listening solution. This strategic decision has not only drastically reduced documentation burdens and improved operational efficiency but also resulted in a daily savings of over two hours on clinical documentation. Now, providers can dedicate more time to delivering patient care. “Sunoh.ai has been...

eClinicalWorks and Sunoh.ai Enhance Home-Based Primary Care and Operational Efficiency at Bloom Healthcare

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, announced that Bloom Healthcare, a home-based primary care provider in Colorado and Texas, is using eClinicalTouch® and Sunoh.ai to improve patient care and provider efficiency. By using Sunoh.ai through eClinicalTouch 4 on mobile devices, providers can efficiently document patient encounters, enabling meaningful face-to-face conversations with patients and their families. Using Sunoh.ai with eClinicalTouch...
Back to Newsroom