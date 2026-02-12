Pavilion Payments Reaches Agreement to Acquire DiTRONICS Financial Services

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pavilion Payments, a leading provider of omnichannel payment solutions for the gaming industry, announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire certain payments and automation contracts and technology assets of DiTRONICS Financial Services.

The agreement between Pavilion Payments and DiTRONICS Financial Services would expand Pavilion’s payments and automation portfolio and broaden its access to route, restricted, charitable, and historical horse racing (HHR) markets. Share

This transaction would provide Pavilion with several key additions to its innovative suite of payments and automation products for the broader brick-and-mortar industry, as well as expanded access to the route, restricted, charitable, and historical horse racing (HHR) markets.

This aligns with Pavilion’s commitment to improving its core services and strengthening its competitive position within the gaming industry. The completed transaction would build on the acquisition of the CasinoSoft Title 31/AML platform and the vertical integration of Pavilion’s payments and automation stack.

“I have the utmost respect for George and the amazing business he’s built over the past 25 years,” said Diallo Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Pavilion Payments. “This represents an opportunity for us to strengthen our platform, and I am looking forward to delighting our existing install base with better automation products and the opportunity for our leading-edge cashless products to thrive in these underserved markets.”

“We’re excited about seeing this transaction through and the value it brings through a stronger product portfolio and continued service for DiTRONICS customers—and ultimately, our own,” said Alyssa Beaver, Senior Vice President of Sales at Pavilion Payments. “We see strong alignment between our teams, and we believe this transaction will further position us as a thought leader in the payments and automation space while creating meaningful added value for customers.”

“We have put 25 years into building DiTRONICS and its suite of products. We are extremely pleased to take this next step with the Pavilion Payments team and afford our customers the benefits of access to Pavilion's gaming industry-leading payments solutions," said George Vasilakos, founder and principal owner of DiTRONICS Financial Services.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory review and other customary closing conditions.

About Pavilion Payments

Pavilion Payments enables the world’s gaming entertainment leaders to create exceptional consumer experiences and maximize spend across physical and digital properties. As the industry’s leading omnichannel payment solutions provider, Pavilion delivers integrated software and funding options that make it easy for players to fund play, access winnings, and manage transactions securely.

With a full suite of cashless, digital, and in-person payment technologies, Pavilion Payments helps operators enhance the guest experience, streamline operations, and drive growth across the gaming ecosystem.

For more information, visit pavilionpayments.com.

About DiTRONICS Financial Services

DiTRONICS is a leading provider of funds access services to the casino industry and gaming route businesses. Products include ATMs, check guarantee and cash advance services, ticket redemption kiosks, jackpot kiosks, and cage automation cash dispensers. The software and hardware are designed, developed, and manufactured to meet DiTRONICS specifications. End-to-end control of all aspects of its services leads to better service and the flexibility to quickly respond to meet specific customer requirements.