BitGo and 21shares Accelerate Global ETF Partnership Across Staking and Custody

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO), the digital asset infrastructure company, and 21shares, one of the world’s largest issuers of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs), today announced a significant expansion of their partnership across the United States and EMEA. Building on their existing collaboration, the firms have agreed to deepen their partnership across staking and custody services to support 21shares’ growing suite of crypto ETP products, serving investors across the US and Europe.

21shares is one of the leading issuers of digital asset investment products with a broad global footprint and an AUM of $5.7bn1. The firm’s disciplined approach to product development, along with its commitment to institutional-grade operations and its expanding ETF and ETP platform, positions 21shares as a strategic partner of BitGo as demand for regulated crypto exposure continues to grow in key markets around the world.

BitGo provides the infrastructure required to support 21shares’ expanding platform with ease through its security, deep trading and execution capabilities, integrated staking services and a globally distributed team dedicated to supporting institutional clients. Through BitGo’s platform, 21shares has access to deep liquidity, better execution across electronic and OTC markets, plus competitive staking rewards to support efficient digital asset operations. All services are delivered within BitGo’s regulated and insured qualified custody framework, providing institutional-grade protection that many infrastructure providers in the digital asset industry are unable to offer.

“21shares is one of the leading digital asset managers globally and we’ve valued our partnership from the outset,” said Adam Sporn, Head of Prime Brokerage and Institutional Sales at BitGo. “We’re excited to expand our relationship across their growing suite of U.S. ETF products and global ETPs across staking and custody. As 21shares continues to scale its business worldwide, we look forward to supporting their future initiatives with a shared long-term vision.”

“21shares prides itself on providing a custody framework designed to support institutional digital asset operations and risk management across its global lineup of ETPs,” said Andres Valencia, Head of Investment Management at 21shares. “BitGo was selected due to the firm’s track record in regulatory compliance, safety and security, and we are thrilled to be expanding our relationship across staking and custody services with this important and trusted partner. BitGo’s infrastructure supports our continued growth while maintaining the highest standards of security and governance.”

This expansion follows continued momentum at BitGo, including receiving approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to convert its subsidiary, BitGo Bank & Trust, to a federally chartered trust bank for digital assets and its recent IPO on the New York Stock Exchange, further enhancing BitGo’s ability to serve institutional partners with strong governance, regulatory alignment, and operational resilience. These milestones also build upon BitGo’s existing Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) License from the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) to provide regulated services across the European Union. These regulatory approvals and licenses apply to BitGo’s entities and services and do not constitute approval or endorsement of any ETF, ETP, or investment product.

Both firms emphasized a shared commitment to partnership-led growth with ongoing collaboration across operations, product development, and global market support as institutional adoption of digital assets markets continues to dramatically accelerate.

1 As of February 10, 2026

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, a federally chartered digital asset bank. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These statements may include words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “foreseeable,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “objectives,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potentially,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in BitGo’s registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, relating to the initial public offering. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the registration statement. Although BitGo believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. BitGo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.