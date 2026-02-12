MAI Capital Management and D1Baseball Unite to Raise the Standard of NIL and Financial Education in College Baseball

MARRIOTTSVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MAI Capital Management (“MAI”), a registered investment advisor (RIA) focused on empowering clients to simplify, protect and grow their wealth, today announced an annual sponsorship with D1Baseball, a leading digital media platform covering Division I college baseball. Through the partnership, MAI’s Sports & Entertainment professionals will deliver educational content and resources focused on financial management and navigating name, image and likeness (NIL) considerations for high school and college baseball players, as well as their families and coaches.

The introduction of NIL rules has reshaped the collegiate athletics landscape, with athletes encountering financial opportunities earlier in their careers. As a result, many players and families face unfamiliar responsibilities related to budgeting, taxes, investing and risk management, often without established guidance. Leveraging the D1Baseball platform, MAI is extending educational resources to help athletes and their support networks make better-informed decisions.

"Whether it’s the emergence of NIL or the jump to the professional ranks, the financial timeline for athletes has accelerated in a way most families may not fully appreciate or be prepared for," said Greg Palacorolla, CFP®, Regional President at MAI. "We’re seeing young athletes and their families navigate complex financial decisions earlier, often without a playbook of accessible, actionable advice. This partnership enables us to provide guidance around NIL deals, budget and cash flow management, tax planning strategies, investment management, and risk avoidance. By addressing these needs early, we hope to help athletes protect their earnings and build a strong foundation for long-term success.”

MAI’s longstanding experience supporting elite athletes reinforces its commitment to serving players at every stage of their journey, from NIL opportunities to preparing for the transition to professional baseball. The firm’s Sports & Entertainment division currently advises more than 500 athletes and entertainers, including: 110 first-round draft picks—52 of whom are from Major League Baseball (MLB)—in addition to 33 Hall of Famers. This depth of experience empowers the Sports & Entertainment division to provide guidance tailored to the complex decisions athletes often face as they enter professional careers, helping to position top prospects and their families for long-term success.

D1Baseball’s extensive reach across collegiate and amateur baseball provides MAI with a forum to connect with athletes and their families at critical decision points. By pairing D1Baseball’s platform with MAI’s financial expertise, the partnership will help bridge the gap in delivering timely, practical education aligned with the realities athletes may face as NIL opportunities expand.

MAI’s content will be distributed across D1Baseball’s website, social channels, podcasts and live streams, with the firm also serving as the presenting sponsor for D1Baseball’s recruiting and draft coverage.

“Partnering with MAI gives D1Baseball’s audience access to trusted financial guidance at a pivotal moment in their athletic careers,” said Kendall Rogers, Co-Owner, D1Baseball. “Leveraging our rankings, recruiting coverage and expansive content library, this collaboration helps ensure athletes are informed and prepared to navigate NIL opportunities with confidence. As a leading investment advisor with deep roots supporting athletes, MAI is a perfect partner. Together, we look forward to expanding our presence as the go-to source for better-informed athletes.”

MAI Capital Management was founded in 1973 based on a handshake deal between golfing legend Arnold Palmer and his agent, Mark McCormack. MAI’s Sports & Entertainment division is committed to helping athletes and their families build wealth and protect what they have earned. By providing guidance on financial planning, investments, taxes and long-term decision-making, MAI can help support players, families and coaches with a clear path toward financial security beyond the game.

About MAI Capital Management

MAI is a registered investment adviser and wealth management firm unified in purpose to empower clients to simplify, protect, and grow the wealth they have worked so hard to build. Founded in 1973, the firm helps clients achieve their vision and goals through objective advice, tailored planning, comprehensive and integrated solutions, and highly personal service. As of January 1, 2026, MAI and its affiliated adviser have 40 offices across the United States, and a team of more than 675 people who manage and advise on $72.6 billion in total assets.*

For more information, visit www.mai.capital or MAI’s company page on LinkedIn.

*Total assets include MAI and its affiliate Evoke Advisors. Of this total, MAI had $50.9 billion in AUM and $5.6 billion in assets under advisement; Evoke had AUM of $16.1 billion. Assets under Advisement include retirement plans and other accounts that MAI advises on but does not actively manage. Evoke Advisors is a division of and a wholly owned subsidiary of MAI.

About D1Baseball

D1Baseball.com was founded in 2003 as an online platform dedicated to providing continuous updates on scores, schedules, and standings for all Division I college baseball teams and conferences. In January 2015, the site relaunched, broadening its offerings to include news, analysis, rankings, podcasts, and commentary, becoming a comprehensive resource for college baseball fans, coaches, and players. The site boasts contributions from the best writers in the sport, including Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt, Mike Rooney, Joe Healy, Mark Etheridge, Bradley Smart, and Eric Sorenson. Leading the D1Baseball team is Kyle Peterson, ESPN’s lead college baseball analyst and a former Stanford All-American.

Follow D1Baseball across social media: @D1Baseball