Cheniere and CPC Sign Long-Term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LNG) announced today that its subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing International LLP (“Cheniere Marketing”), has entered into a long-term liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) sale and purchase agreement (“SPA”) with CPC Corporation, Taiwan (“CPC”).

Under the SPA, CPC has agreed to purchase up to 1.2 million tonnes per annum (“mtpa”) of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a delivered basis from 2026 through 2050. The long-term purchase price for the LNG to be delivered under the SPA will be indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed fee. The SPA is in addition to the approximately 2 mtpa SPA entered into in 2018 by Cheniere Marketing and CPC, which commenced in 2021 and has a term of 25 years.

“We are pleased to enter into another long-term SPA and build upon our successful long-term relationship with CPC, a leader in the global LNG market and another repeat customer of Cheniere,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This SPA will further enhance CPC’s capability to serve Taiwan’s long-term energy priorities, while also providing additional commercial support for Cheniere’s brownfield liquefaction capacity developments. We are proud that our operational excellence, reliability and customer focus contributed to this major expansion of our commercial relationship. We look forward to providing our secure and reliable LNG to CPC into the second half of this century under this new long-term agreement.”

About Cheniere

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of LNG in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with total production capacity of approximately 52 mtpa of LNG in operation and an additional over 9 mtpa of expected production capacity under construction, inclusive of estimated debottlenecking opportunities. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, Dubai and Washington, D.C.

For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere website at www.cheniere.com and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About CPC

CPC Corporation, Taiwan is Taiwan’s state-owned oil and gas company, founded on June 1, 1946. CPC plays a central role in Taiwan’s energy supply and is responsible for ensuring the stable and reliable supply of energy to the domestic market. Its business activities include oil and gas exploration and production, refining, petrochemicals, lubricants, solvents, and specialty chemicals. CPC is also the primary importer and supplier of natural gas in Taiwan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts or conditions, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Included among “forward-looking statements” are, among other things, (i) statements regarding Cheniere’s financial and operational guidance, business strategy, plans and objectives, including the development, construction and operation of liquefaction facilities, (ii) statements regarding regulatory authorization and approval expectations, (iii) statements expressing beliefs and expectations regarding the development of Cheniere’s LNG terminal and pipeline businesses, including liquefaction facilities, (iv) statements regarding the business operations and prospects of third-parties, (v) statements regarding potential financing arrangements, (vi) statements regarding future discussions and entry into contracts, (vii) statements relating to Cheniere’s capital deployment, including intent, ability, extent, and timing of capital expenditures, debt repayment, dividends, share repurchases and execution on the capital allocation plan, and (viii) statements relating to our goals, commitments and strategies in relation to environmental matters. Although Cheniere believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Cheniere’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in Cheniere’s periodic reports that are filed with and available from the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required under the securities laws, Cheniere does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.