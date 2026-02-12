Expedition:Earth Announces Strategic Investment in EXPLORE, Inc. Advancing its Buy-and-Build Growth Strategy

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expedition:Earth, a new Texas-based multi-brand operator in high-end personalized experiential travel, announced a strategic investment in EXPLORE, Inc. EXPLORE is a Steamboat Springs, Colorado-based tour operator and leader in private, custom-designed travel throughout Africa and select global destinations. This transaction represents Expedition:Earth’s initial platform partnership and serves as the cornerstone of its buy-and-build strategy to establish a leading provider in the sector.

Experience of a Lifetime, Every Time Share

Founded in 1992, EXPLORE is known for providing custom, luxury travel experiences across Africa and beyond, serving both private and small-group itineraries. By combining EXPLORE’s brand, exceptional team and destination expertise with the Expedition:Earth platform, the company will be able to deliver increased value and service to clients through Expedition:Earth’s technology, distribution, and innovation strengths.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with EXPLORE in launching our buy-and-build thesis in the tour operator sector,” said Bruce Cramer, President & Chief Operating Officer of Expedition:Earth. “We are intentionally partnering with founder-led businesses that bring complementary capabilities, strong customer relationships, and talented teams.”

Cherri Briggs, Founder & President of EXPLORE, commented, “Joining Expedition:Earth provides our team with the resources and infrastructure to accelerate growth while preserving our culture and our deep commitment to our clients and African conservation.”

Providence Investment Partners, a Dallas, Texas-based private investment firm, provided debt and equity financing to support Expedition:Earth’s acquisition of EXPLORE.

About Expedition:Earth

Expedition:Earth is a new Texas-based, multi-brand operator building a leader in high-end, personalized experiential travel. Founded in 2026, Expedition:Earth unites leading tour operators to deliver luxury, ultra-luxury and distinctive travel experiences on all seven continents and all seven seas. The company aims to be the “partner of choice” for founder-owned luxury tour operators by providing capital, technology and infrastructure to support growth while preserving each brand’s unique culture, travel expertise, and talented teams.

Learn more at www.expedition.earth.

About EXPLORE, Inc.

EXPLORE, Inc. is a luxury tour operator and trusted leader in private, custom-designed travel throughout Africa and beyond. Headquartered in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, the company serves bespoke and group travel customers with a focus on authentic Africa experiences. Clients travel in comfort and safety with experienced guides and a strong commitment to ethics and conservation.

Learn more at www.exploreinc.com.