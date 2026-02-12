AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated and Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “aa-” (Superior) of RGA Reinsurance Company (Chesterfield, MO), RGA Americas Reinsurance Company Ltd (Bermuda), RGA Life Reinsurance Company of Canada (Toronto, Canada), Aurora National Life Assurance Company (Chesterfield, MO) and RGA Life and Annuity Insurance Company (RLAC) (Chesterfield, MO). These companies are subsidiaries of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (Chesterfield, MO) [NYSE: RGA] and collectively referred to as RGA. AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) and all Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) on the debt securities and indicative shelf ratings of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the Long-Term IRs.)

The ratings reflect RGA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management (ERM).

RGA’s balance sheet strength remains at the very strong level, driven by its consolidated risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). RGA maintains a high-quality investment portfolio, which has experienced a modest amount of impairments during the past several years. The group’s liquidity measures remain stable, and its financial leverage remains well within AM Best’s guidelines for the current ratings.

RGA continues to maintain strong market positions in the United States and international markets with approximately half of its revenue coming from international operations. Overall premiums have increased steadily in recent years. Premium growth has been driven by growth in all the group’s geographic areas. RGA’s extensive risk management framework, which has been enhancing its strategic and operational risk management capabilities, in addition to its stress testing and continual monitoring of risks, is a key factor in its very strong ERM assessment.

Partially offsetting these positive rating factors is the volatility of earnings in recent periods within certain segments over the past decade. RGA also has increased its exposure to higher-risk and long-dated product lines, including annuities and longevity reinsurance, and it maintains a moderate-sized block of long-term care business that may add to its operating volatility over the mid-to-long term.

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with a stable outlook:

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated—

-- “a-” (Excellent) on $400 million 3.95% senior unsecured notes, due 2026

-- “a-” (Excellent) on $600 million 3.9% senior unsecured notes, due 2029

-- “a-” (Excellent) on $600 million 3.15% senior unsecured notes, due 2030

-- “a-” (Excellent) on $400 million 6% senior unsecured notes, due 2033

-- “a-” (Excellent) on $650 million 5.75% senior unsecured notes, due 2034

-- “bbb+” (Good) on $700 million 7.125% fixed to floating subordinated debentures, due 2052

-- “bbb+” (Good) on $400 million 5.75% fixed to floating rate subordinated debentures, due 2056

-- “bbb” (Good) on $400 million variable rate junior subordinated debentures, due 2065 ($319 million remains outstanding)

The following indicative Long-Term IRs available under shelf registrations have been affirmed with a stable outlook:

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated—

-- “a-” (Excellent) on senior unsecured debt

-- “bbb+” (Good) on subordinated debt

-- “bbb” (Good) on preferred stock

RGA Capital Trust III and IV—

-- “bbb” (Good) on trust preferred securities

