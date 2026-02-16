THG Beauty Media Partners With The Trade Desk to Pioneer a New Approach to Retail Media on the Open Internet

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--THG PLC, today announces a strategic partnership with global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk. For the first time, media buyers (advertisers and agencies) can access THG’s segments from Cult Beauty and LOOKFANTASTIC via self-serve across the entire digital ecosystem on The Trade Desk’s media-buying Kokai platform.

The new offering meets a growing market demand for increasingly personalised, effective and transparent campaigns, based on high-quality data from real-world commerce. Advertisers will have direct access to a variety of quality audience segments across the full funnel – from high-value and budget shoppers to intent-driven browsers and lapsed audiences spanning nutrition, skincare, makeup, haircare and fragrance categories. Marketers will benefit from more precise targeting to help meet both brand building and performance objectives, as well as measurement of media activity against actual sales, thus closing the loop for return on ad spend.

“We’re extremely proud of how our retail media offering is evolving as we enter the next phase of our partnership with The Trade Desk. Over the past year, we’ve welcomed several new partners and increased our investment in marketing services to strengthen and modernise our proposition. We’re excited about what the next 12 months will bring for THG Beauty Media as we continue to expand and innovate,” said Rachel Moss, Retail Media Director at THG PLC.

Marketers using The Trade Desk’s platform can activate their omnichannel campaigns across the premium open internet, including the industry’s fastest-growing channels such as connected TV (CTV) and audio. Advertisers can extend their reach and apply valuable retail data throughout the marketing funnel, ultimately helping to reduce media waste and maximise impact on business outcomes, such as direct sales or brand impact.

“As retail data continues to play a pivotal role in marketing strategies, our first partnership with UK beauty retail leader THG presents an incredible opportunity for advertisers to help improve the effectiveness of their ad spend,” said Tim Abraham, GM of Data Partnerships, The Trade Desk. “This partnership enables advertisers to access event-level data to build custom segments and measure performance without the need for a retailer clean room. This allows brands to leverage our proprietary AI to accurately reach the right customers based on real purchase behaviours and optimise media towards sales - creating a win-win for both marketers and consumers across the open internet.”

The partnership is part of THG Beauty Media’s mission to build on its retail offering and evolve its technology and data capabilities, underpinned by deep customer insights. With millions of customers across two of the UK’s leading online beauty retailers, LOOKFANTASTIC and Cult Beauty combines unrivalled ecommerce scale, in-house creative firepower, and closed-loop attribution to offer brands a new standard retail media performance. LOOKFANTASTIC provides the ultimate beauty destination with a vast product range for a broad audience, while Cult Beauty attracts discerning enthusiasts with a curated selection of the most coveted and innovative brands. This powerful combination allows brands to connect with the full spectrum of beauty shoppers, from those discovering new trends to dedicated connoisseurs.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About THG

THG PLC is a global e-commerce group headquartered in Manchester, UK, operating through two leading consumer businesses: THG Beauty and THG Nutrition. THG Beauty operates prominent online platforms including LOOKFANTASTIC, Dermstore and Cult Beauty, offering a valued route to market for over 1,300 third-party brands, alongside a specialist portfolio of owned brands. THG Nutrition, led by Myprotein, the world's largest online sports nutrition brand, spans multiple health and wellness categories, delivering its products both directly to consumers and through strategic offline partnerships worldwide.