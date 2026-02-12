Tranquility AI Partners With Mount Aloysius College to Bring AI-Powered Investigative Tools Into the Classroom

LAUREL, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tranquility AI, a leading provider of investigative technology solutions, today announced its first criminology university partnership with the prestigious Criminology Program at Mount Aloysius College. Through this collaboration, Mount Aloysius became the first criminology program in the nation to integrate Tranquility AI’s evidence analysis platform, TimePilot, into its curriculum.

Dr. Bobak and Mount Aloysius College represent exactly the kind of forward-thinking educators we want using TimePilot. Preparing students with modern investigative tools ultimately strengthens the justice system as a whole. Share

In conjunction with this partnership, Tranquility AI also announced its academic grant program, providing academic institutions with one year of no-cost access to TimePilot so students can train on the same investigative tools used by law enforcement agencies and prosecutors nationwide.

Under the leadership of Dr. Joseph A. Bobak IV, Ph.D., Professor of Criminology and Forensic Investigation and Chair of the Department of Justice, Law, and Society at Mount Aloysius College, students in the program will be the first to benefit from this new initiative. The partnership marks a significant milestone in criminal justice education, bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world investigative practice.

“There are not enough police officers or prosecutors in the field today, and agencies need graduates who are ready to contribute on day one,” said Jim Penrose, CEO of Tranquility AI. “Dr. Bobak and Mount Aloysius College represent exactly the kind of forward-thinking educators we want using TimePilot. Preparing students with modern investigative tools ultimately strengthens the justice system as a whole.”

Through this program, qualifying institutions, including criminal justice and criminology programs, forensic science and digital forensics labs, intelligence and cyber programs, and law schools, can integrate TimePilot into their curriculum for a full year. The program is funded by a group of generous donors and administered by a nonprofit organization.

“As the justice system continues to evolve, technology and artificial intelligence are no longer optional skills — they are essential,” said Dr. Joseph A. Bobak IV, Ph.D., Professor of Criminology and Forensic Investigation and Chair of the Department of Justice, Law, and Society at Mount Aloysius College. “Being the first criminology program in the country to collaborate with the TimePilot platform reflects our commitment to ensuring our curriculum remains aligned with the realities of modern criminal justice practice. This collaboration provides our students with hands-on experience using real-world analytical tools while reinforcing critical thinking, ethical decision-making, and investigative rigor. Our students are learning with the tools of today’s and tomorrow’s criminal justice system — not yesterday’s — and as a result, they are prepared to make an immediate impact in complex professional environments upon entering the field.”

TimePilot enables students to work with complete evidence sets—including surveillance footage, case notes, transcripts, financial transactions, cell phone extractions, and jail calls—while building timelines, evaluating reasoning, and documenting defensible decisions that develop the critical thinking skills essential for careers in justice.

Universities interested in joining the TimePilot academic grant program can inquire at info@tranquility.ai.

ABOUT TRANQUILITY AI

Tranquility AI is a technology company dedicated to enhancing criminal justice investigations through innovative solutions that increase speed, accuracy, and actionability. Its flagship product, TimePilot™ analyzes a wide range of case data and provides actionable insights and smart-search tools, empowering investigators to quickly surface critical evidence. Tranquility AI’s CJIS-compliant solutions serve as force multipliers for justice, enabling more effective and efficient investigative processes.