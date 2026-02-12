Lamipak Boosts Global Supply Chain Performance and Resilience With Blue Yonder

KUNSHAN, China & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global supply chains are becoming increasingly complex, driving companies to adopt intelligent, autonomous solutions that can anticipate, analyze and rapidly resolve issues across their multi-enterprise network. That’s why Lamipak is teaming up with Blue Yonder to gain end-to-end visibility, collaboration and orchestration across its global supply chain operations with Blue Yonder Network.

Founded in 2007, Lamipak is a leading producer of high-quality aseptic packaging, providing innovative, sustainable solutions to customers in over 80 countries. With its fast-growing customer base and production volumes, Lamipak sought an advanced, interconnected solution to effectively navigate variability and volatility and optimize cross-border supply chain management.

Blue Yonder Network enables Lamipak to seamlessly connect with trading partners including customers, suppliers and carriers to synchronize plans and actions across its entire supply chain ecosystem. Leveraging Blue Yonder Supply Chain Command Center—a next-generation control tower solution—Blue Yonder Network provides real-time visibility, AI-driven recommendations and multi-party collaboration, enabling Lamipak to quickly identify and respond to disruptions and changes to improve operational efficiency.

“Amid ongoing supply chain disruptions and instability, we needed a robust, scalable solution to effectively manage our rapid growth across regions while continuing to meet the evolving demands of our customers globally,” said Ricky Zhou, project manager, Lamipak. “By implementing Blue Yonder Network, we will gain end-to-end visibility and enhanced intelligence, enabling us to successfully navigate complexity and uncertainty while streamlining operations, reducing costs and increasing customer satisfaction.”

With Blue Yonder, Lamipak will be able to:

Access a single data cloud and end-to-end visibility of inventory, shipments and orders across all trading partners to increase operational agility.

Facilitate multi-party coordination and orchestration to optimize the flow of goods, improve time to market and support profitable growth.

Continuously monitor for shifting demand, capacity and lead times and receive proactive risk and exception alerts to reduce latency and increase resilience.

Leverage advanced AI capabilities and data-driven insights to improve and accelerate decision-making and increase performance and service levels.

“Supply chain resilience is crucial for a company like Lamipak, whose expansive global network and steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction heavily depend on efficiency, agility and reliability,” said Antonio Boccalandro, president, APAC, Blue Yonder. “We’re excited to support Lamipak in their digital transformation journey by providing a comprehensive, scalable solution that will enable them to strengthen their partnerships, gain a competitive advantage and drive sustainable growth.”

Additional Resources:

Learn more about Blue Yonder Network

Learn more about Blue Yonder Supply Chain Command Center

About Lamipak

Lamipak is a global aseptic packaging company established in 2007, with manufacturing operations in China and Indonesia and customers in more than 80 countries. The company works closely with food and beverage brands to deliver safe, reliable packaging while providing services that support product development and market growth. Sustainability is a key focus, reflected in Lamipak’s use of responsibly sourced materials and continuous investment in circular and low-impact solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.lamipak.biz/.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the AI company for supply chain. As the world leader in end-to-end digital supply chain transformation, Blue Yonder offers a unified, AI-driven platform and multi-tier network that empowers businesses to operate sustainably, scale profitably, and delight their customers—all at machine speed. A pioneer in applying AI solutions to the most complicated supply chain challenges, Blue Yonder’s modern innovations and unmatched industry expertise help more than 3,000 retailers, manufacturers, and logistics service providers confidently navigate supply chain complexity and disruption. blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.