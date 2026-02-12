-

Award-Winning Alphaputt Comes to VIVERSE, Demonstrating How Developers Can Drive Long-Tail Game Discovery Through Web-Based Platforms

The fan-favorite mini-golf game returns for free, playable instantly across desktop and mobile -- no downloads or installs required

original

BERKELEY, Calif. & TAIPEI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Announced today, HTC VIVERSE is bringing Alphaputt, the acclaimed typography-meets-mini-golf game, to VIVERSE. Fully rebuilt as a single web-based experience, Alphaputt is now playable instantly across desktop and mobile - no downloads, no installs, and no platform lock-in required. For the first time, Alphaputt is also completely free to play.

“VIVERSE’s platform supports developers by helping expand our reach while encouraging meaningful engagement.” - Matt Rice, Creative Director at Sennep Games, developer of Alphaputt

Share

“VIVERSE’s platform supports developers by helping expand our reach while encouraging meaningful engagement,” said Matt Rice, Creative Director at Sennep Games, the developer of Alphaputt. “We’re excited to bring Alphaputt to a highly engaged audience and give new and returning players instant access to the game on the open web.”

The launch of Alphaputt on VIVERSE substantiates the platform’s vision for web-native 3D content: enabling creators to publish high-quality, immersive experiences that work seamlessly across devices. By removing cross-platform technology restrictions, VIVERSE enables creators to reach new audiences, and welcomes back lapsed players through the no-download and cross-platform play. VIVERSE is non-exclusive and offers creators an easy way to bring their projects to a global audience of web users across desktop and mobile devices.

With Alphaputt, VIVERSE demonstrates how developers can deliver polished, cross-device experiences through a single build, while offering players a growing destination to discover and enjoy games instantly. This approach reflects VIVERSE’s commitment to an open ecosystem where immersive content is accessible without proprietary hardware or closed platforms.

“For 3D content to grow a real user base, it has to be genuinely engaging and built to a high standard,” said Andranik, Head of Growth, HTC VIVERSE. “Alphaputt is a great example of how a thoughtfully designed, proven game can translate beautifully to the web and resonate with a broader audience. Bringing experiences like this to VIVERSE shows how great games can drive long-term engagement on immersive platforms.”

Originally released by Sennep Games, Alphaputt quickly became a standout indie title, celebrated for its playful typography, atmospheric sound design, and accessible multiplayer gameplay. Its arrival on VIVERSE marks a new chapter - one that embraces the web as a home for discovery, preservation, and cross-device play.

With its debut on VIVERSE, Alphaputt invites a new generation of players to rediscover the joy of words, design, and mini-golf -- starting, as always, with the letter A.

Alphaputt is available now, free to play on VIVERSE via desktop and mobile.

About VIVERSE

VIVERSE is an open and user-centric 3D place that connects people from all walks of life to a boundless virtual world. We strive to empower as many people as possible to explore, work, and play in a safe environment. Every experience is unique, and your transactions and data are secure. VIVERSE provides an array of tools and services for individuals, creators, corporations, and developers to build and explore in this immersive space. Visit the VIVERSE website at www.viverse.com

About Sennep

Sennep is an independent design studio based in London. Exceptional design and execution are at the core of what we do, a focus that has driven Sennep for over fifteen years. Sennep Games is an internal team that explores new opportunities within the mobile gaming sector and beyond. Alphaputt is its second major release since the award-winning game OLO (published by Rogue games). Learn more: https://sennepgames.com/

Contacts

Media Contact
Rachel Steinberg for HTC VIVERSE
press@viverse.com

Industry:
VIVERSE LogoVIVERSE Logo

VIVERSE

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#3DContent
#AR
#Alphaputt
#BrowserBased3DGames
#BrowserBasedGames
#GameDevelopers
#HTC
#ImmersiveExperiences
#ImmersiveWorlds
#SennepGames
#VIVERSE
#VR
#VideoGames
#WebGames
#WebXR
#WebXRVideoGames
#browserbased3Dcreation
#immersiveVideoGames
#interoperable

Contacts

Media Contact
Rachel Steinberg for HTC VIVERSE
press@viverse.com

Social Media Profiles
VIVERSE on Facebook
VIVERSE on Instagram
VIVERSE on LinkedIn
VIVERSE on Bluesky
VIVERSE on TikTok
VIVERSE on Discord
VIVERSE on X
VIVERSE on YouTube
More News From VIVERSE

HTC VIVERSE and KIRI Engine Showcase High-Fidelity 3D Scanning for the Open Web

BERKELEY, Calif. & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIVERSE, the leading 3D content distribution platform, today announced a new collaboration with KIRI Engine, the AI-powered 3D scanning app known for its photogrammetry and 3D Gaussian Splatting (3DGS) technologies. Together, the two companies are demonstrating how creators can scan real-world objects using KIRI Engine and seamlessly publish detailed, interactive models directly into VIVERSE Worlds. “Creators want fast, accurate tools that let...

HTC VIVERSE and Icosa Foundation Collaborate to Bring Multiplayer to Browser Experiences

BERKELEY, Calif. & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIVERSE, the leading 3D content distribution platform, announced a new collaboration with VIVERSE and the Icosa Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to advancing creative technology through open-source development, to adapt Open Brush’s web-viewer into a multiplayer browser experience for the first time. Open Brush is the free and open-source successor to Tilt Brush. The partnership makes it easier than ever to share creations made in Open Brush...

HTC VIVERSE Hits 1 Million Users, Announces Winners of First Global “Spark” Hackathon: Games, Immersive Storytelling, Social Experiences

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIVERSE, the immersive content creation and distribution platform from VR pioneer HTC, has unveiled the winners of its first global “VIVERSE Spark” hackathon for universities. Hundreds of students competed to build games, interactive art pieces, and social experiences for a chance to win cash prizes, gain in-demand career skills, and build their professional portfolios. “You don't have to download Roblox or Fortnite to create something of your own. You can jus...
Back to Newsroom