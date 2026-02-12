Olay & Secret Unveil Limited-Edition Collection with WNBA Stars A'ja Wilson & Paige Bueckers

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olay Body and Secret are elevating your body care routine to championship level, launching a new collection with WNBA stars A'ja Wilson and Paige Bueckers. With three new winning scents, the Hydrating Body Washes and Clinical Antiperspirants are formulated with superior skincare technology and ensure peak performance for all women – whether dominating the court, leading a boardroom or simply navigating daily life with confidence. The products are available for purchase now at major retailers nationwide in-store and online.

The collection, which tips off a multi-year partnership between Olay and Secret and the athletes, introduces exclusive scents inspired by Wilson and Bueckers:

Court Queen Citrus (Available in Secret Clinical) and Courtside Citrus (Available in Olay Body Wash): A refreshing blend of zesty lime, juicy orange, and crisp pear that embodies the confidence and focus of a leader on the court.

(Available in Secret Clinical) and (Available in Olay Body Wash): A refreshing blend of zesty lime, juicy orange, and crisp pear that embodies the confidence and focus of a leader on the court. Victory Vibes Vanilla (Olay Body Wash Exclusive): A delightful blend of creamy vanilla, coconut, and delicate jasmine, designed to wrap the skin in the feeling of a well-earned win.

(Olay Body Wash Exclusive): A delightful blend of creamy vanilla, coconut, and delicate jasmine, designed to wrap the skin in the feeling of a well-earned win. Buzzer Beater Berry (Secret Clinical Exclusive): A vibrant fragrance with electric, fruity notes that capture the intensity and excitement of a game-winning moment.

“I grew up with Olay and Secret and always trusted their products to keep me fresh,” says four-time Kia WNBA MVP and three-time WNBA Champion A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. “Partnering with them feels incredibly full circle. Whether I’m competing at the highest level or moving through my everyday life, they help me feel confident and comfortable in my own skin.”

“As an athlete, I’m constantly training – moving, sweating and pushing my limits,” notes Paige Bueckers, the 2025 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year of the Dallas Wings. “That’s why partnering with Secret and Olay Body felt like a natural fit. They understand that products have to perform under pressure, and this new collection shows they’re built to keep up with the intensity of my day.”

About the products

Olay Intensely Hydrating Body Wash is formulated with an advanced serum complex—featuring Vitamin B3, Pro-Glycerin, lipids, and Hyaluronic Acid. This powerful blend, boosted by Lamellar Technology, ensures ingredients penetrate deeply, providing a “fast break” to visible moisture from day one.

Secret Clinical Strength with Hyaluronic Acid offers 100-hour defense, the strongest level of protection against sweat and odor while being gentle for your skin. This powerful invisible solid deodorant from the #1 clinical antiperspirant brand offers 3x protection from stress, heat sweat, and activity.

Wherever your day takes you, the Olay Body and Secret limited-edition products are your ultimate teammate, equipping women with the protection and confidence they need to face challenges head-on. Discover your winning routine and learn more at Secret.com and Olay.com.

About Olay

Olay is a worldwide leader in skincare and has been trusted by women for over 70 years. Olay continues to hold to the philosophy on which it was founded: to maintain a deep understanding of women's changing needs and offer products backed by science that meets those needs. Female consumers have come to expect superior product performance from Olay as it brings healthy-looking, beautiful skin to more than 80 million women on five continents every day. For more information, visit OLAY.com and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

About Secret

Secret® was the first antiperspirant brand designed specifically for women, and for the past 60 years, Secret® has been on the forefront of women’s lives, leading with innovation designed to provide superior odor and wetness protection. For more information, visit Secret.com and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

About A’ja Wilson:

A’ja Wilson is a center for the Las Vegas Aces and one of the most dominant players in basketball today. A four-time WNBA MVP, three-time champion, two-time Finals MVP, and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, she has led the Aces to three titles in four seasons, including the first in franchise history. In 2025, Wilson made history as the first player in NBA or WNBA history to win a championship, Finals MVP, league MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and scoring title in the same season.

A native of Columbia, South Carolina, Wilson starred at the University of South Carolina, where she led the Gamecocks to their first NCAA championship in 2017 and became the program’s all-time leading scorer. A three-time SEC Player of the Year and National Player of the Year across every major award, her impact earned her a statue on campus and induction into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame.

Off the court, Wilson is a New York Times best-selling author, an entrepreneur and co-founder of Burnt Wax, a candle company inspired by her passion for wellness and self-care, and an advocate for youth empowerment and social justice. Through the A’ja Wilson Foundation, she supports children and families affected by dyslexia and promotes anti-bullying education. Wilson continues to shape the future of basketball and culture with her leadership, authenticity, and impact.

About Paige Bueckers:

Paige Bueckers is a guard for the Dallas Wings who made an immediate impact in her debut WNBA season, earning Rookie of the Year honors and a starting spot in this year’s All-Star Game. She entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2025, just a week after leading UConn to a national championship in her final season.

Before turning pro, Bueckers built a legendary career at UConn, becoming the first and only freshman women’s basketball player to sweep the AP National Player of the Year, Naismith College Player of the Year, USBWA Women’s National Player of the Year and the John R. Wooden Award. Drawing comparisons to some of the greatest players in the game, she is a leader of a new, influential generation of athletes whose performance, style and loyal audience have helped to vault women’s basketball to the forefront of public consciousness.

Known for her clutch performances, leadership, activism, resilience, charisma and passion for the game, Paige has attracted fans with her versatility and range on and off the court. Beyond basketball, through the Paige Bueckers Foundation, she is working to create opportunities for children and families and promote social justice.