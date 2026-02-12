-

U.S. Figure Skating Elevates Athlete Development and Fan Engagement with Snowflake Intelligence

The collaboration brings Snowflake Intelligence, an enterprise intelligence agent, to the heart of U.S. Figure Skating, transforming data into faster decisions, smarter strategy and stronger foundation for the sport

  • Snowflake Intelligence will combine athlete performance, fan engagement, and business operations data into a single, reliable source of insight
  • Leaders and coaches will gain contextual visibility into performance trends, using natural language to uncover deeper insights and inform decisions on and off the ice
  • The collaboration builds on Snowflake's commitment as the Official Data Collaboration Provider for Team USA and the LA28 Games to deliver the most data-driven Games of all time

U.S. Figure Skating Elevates Athlete Development and Fan Engagement with Snowflake Intelligence

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, today announced a new collaboration with U.S. Figure Skating, the national governing body for the sport in the United States, focused on advancing the organization’s data and AI capabilities across business operations, athlete performance insights, and the long-term development pipeline of figure skating.

“Data plays an increasingly important role in how we operate, grow and support athletes at every level of the sport,” said Annie White, U.S. Figure Skating Chief Commercial Officer. “As the pace of sport and fan engagement continues to evolve, we are investing in technology partnerships that help position the organization and its athletes for sustained success on and off the ice. Our collaboration with Snowflake represents an exciting step toward better utilizing our data and exploring new ways to drive innovation across athlete development, performance insights and fan engagement.”

Through this collaboration, U.S. Figure Skating will leverage Snowflake Intelligence, an enterprise intelligence agent that provides anyone with the ability to answer complex questions in natural language and puts insights at their fingertips. Snowflake Intelligence can help bring together data from across the figure skating ecosystem – spanning athlete performance analytics, competition scoring, operational data, and fan engagement – enabling a clearer understanding of the drivers behind key trends and supporting future innovation and growth.

“Snowflake is proud to collaborate with U.S. Figure Skating, in addition to our role as Official Data Collaboration Provider of Team USA and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “In a sport defined by precision and edge, turning insight into action is critical. Snowflake Intelligence provides U.S. Figure Skating with a trusted AI agent that democratizes data, empowering every stakeholder to make smarter, faster decisions on and off the ice.”

This new collaboration with U.S. Figure Skating extends Snowflake’s commitment to bringing best-in-class innovation across Team USA. Snowflake is the Official Data Collaboration Partner for Team USA and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as the Official Data Cloud Provider for the USA Bobsled/Skeleton organization.

Learn More

  • Follow along with Snowflake on LinkedIn and X as we support Team USA at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
  • Explore how the USA Bobsled/Skeleton team is leveraging Snowflake Intelligence to redefine speed and precision on ice.
  • Learn how the AI Data Cloud for Sports can improve fan engagement and athlete performance.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 12,600 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest companies, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).

About U.S. Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating is the national governing body for the sport of figure skating in the United States as recognized by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the International Skating Union. U.S. Figure Skating is a nonprofit organization comprised of nearly 640 member and collegiate clubs and over 1,000 registered Learn to Skate USA® and Aspire programs representing over 249,000 members. U.S. Figure Skating is charged with the development of the sport on all levels within the United States, including athletes, officials, sanctioning of events and exhibitions, and establishing the rules and guidelines by which the sport is governed.

Contacts

Press Contact
Danica Stanczak
Global Corporate Communications, Snowflake
press@snowflake.com

Industry:

Snowflake Inc.

NYSE:SNOW
Details
Headquarters: No Headquarters, NA
CEO: Sridhar Ramaswamy
Employees: 7,800
Organization: PUB
Release Versions
English
$Cashtags
$SNOW
Hashtags
#TheAIDataCloud

Contacts

Press Contact
Danica Stanczak
Global Corporate Communications, Snowflake
press@snowflake.com

Social Media Profiles
Snowflake on LinkedIn
Snowflake on X
Snowflake on YouTube
More News From Snowflake Inc.

United Rentals Empowers Frontline Decision-Making with Business Intelligence Agent Built on Snowflake

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont. & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced that United Rentals, widely recognized as the world’s largest equipment rental provider, has rolled out a new AI agent built on Snowflake Intelligence to operational teams working across 1,600+ branches. The Business Intelligence Agent allows branch managers, sales leaders, and regional teams to ask questions of their company data in plain language, drill down, a...

Snowflake Delivers Semantic View Autopilot as the Foundation for Trusted, Scalable Enterprise-Ready AI

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced new innovations to help enterprises deliver real business impact with AI, which requires more than high-quality models alone. Snowflake is unveiling Semantic View Autopilot (now generally available), an AI-powered service that automates the creation and governance of semantic views, giving AI agents a shared understanding of business metrics to deliver consistent, trustworthy outcomes. Snowflake is also...

Snowflake Unveils Cortex Code, An AI Coding Agent That Drastically Increases Productivity by Understanding Your Enterprise Data Context

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today unveiled a new Snowflake-native AI coding agent and other tools purpose-built to help organizations move data and AI projects from idea to production faster. With Cortex Code, a data-native AI coding agent that automates and accelerates end-to-end enterprise development, users gain an agent that deeply understands and operates within their enterprise data context. Cortex Code empowers everyone, regardless of their...
Back to Newsroom