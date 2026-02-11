WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. PARTNERS WITH OPENAI TO TEST ADS IN CHATGPT

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led, and sustainable home furnishings retailer, announced today participation in the OpenAI Ad Pilot Program, becoming one of the first companies to test ads in ChatGPT. As an early participant, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will explore how advertising in ChatGPT can reach customers at decision-making moments, helping surface relevant, high-quality products while preserving the trusted and transparent user experience both companies value.

“AI is rapidly enhancing product discovery and becoming an integral part of how consumers make informed purchasing decisions,” said Williams-Sonoma, Inc. President and CEO, Laura Alber. “By collaborating with OpenAI in this early test, we have the opportunity to help develop a new advertising approach—one designed to engage consumers thoughtfully, contextually, and in a manner that aligns with how users expect to interact with information on their platform.”

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has long been an early adopter of emerging technologies to enhance customer experience — from industry-leading e-commerce and digital visualization tools to proprietary AI applications across merchandising, supply chain, and customer service. Participation in the OpenAI Ad Pilot Program represents a natural extension of the company’s commitment to innovation, enabling brands within the WSI portfolio to appear in high-intent environments where consumers are actively seeking ideas, solutions, and guidance.

OpenAI’s advertising principles are designed to prioritize relevance and usefulness, ensuring ads appearing in ChatGPT are clearly labeled and do not influence the answers ChatGPT provides. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will work with OpenAI to test and learn how this new format can drive meaningful engagement while maintaining the trust users place in ChatGPT responses and OpenAI’s privacy framework.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom and has unaffiliated franchise partners that operate stores in India, Mexico, the Philippines and South Korea.

