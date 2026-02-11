CQL Capital Leads Strategic Investment in Erie Strayer to Support Long-Term Growth and Innovation

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CQL Capital, a private equity firm focused on partnering with founder and family-owned businesses, today announced a strategic investment in Erie Strayer, a fourth-generation, family-owned leader in concrete batching solutions. The investment supports Erie Strayer’s long-term growth initiatives while preserving the company’s legacy, family values, leadership, and customer-first culture.

Founded in 1912, Erie Strayer has earned a reputation for engineering excellence, rugged and reliable equipment, and dependable after-sales support. With CQL Capital’s strategic resources and long-term partnership approach, Erie Strayer is positioned to accelerate investment in innovation, employee development, and expanded service capabilities to better serve its impressive roster of loyal customers.

“Erie Strayer is exactly the kind of company we seek to partner with—an organization with deep roots, a strong culture, and a team that takes tremendous pride in delivering quality to customers,” said Darrick Geant, Managing Partner at CQL Capital. “Our role is to support Erie Strayer’s long-term vision by providing capital and strategic resources while allowing management to continue leading the business.”

Kyle Strayer will continue to lead Erie Strayer as Chief Executive Officer and remain fully involved in day-to-day operations. The company’s management team remains unchanged, and customers, dealers, and vendors will continue working with the same trusted contacts.

“What impressed us most was the pride Erie Strayer’s employees take in their work and the company’s unwavering focus on customers,” said Dana Rosenberg, Managing Partner at CQL Capital. “We’re excited to partner with a team that is committed to innovation while staying true to the values that have guided the business for more than a century.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Erie Strayer’s market leadership while expanding its aftermarket support, service, and parts capabilities to further enhance the customer experience. CQL Capital’s alignment with its lead co-investor, Star Mountain Capital, brings additional financial, strategic, and operational support as Erie Strayer continues to scale its platform as one of the industry leaders.

“This partnership is about strengthening Erie Strayer for the long term while protecting what makes this company special,” said Kyle Strayer, CEO of Erie Strayer. “We were very intentional in choosing a partner who respects our people, our culture, and our commitment to customers. This allows us to invest in the future while staying true to who we are.”

CQL Capital led the investment in Erie Strayer, and was joined by lead co-investor Star Mountain Capital, as well as UMB Private Investments, Tecum Capital, Brookside Capital Partners, and Everside Capital Partners.

About Erie Strayer

Founded in 1912 and family-owned for four generations, Erie Strayer is an industry leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of concrete batch plants. From custom ready-mix plants to highly mobile paving plants, Erie Strayer’s rugged quality and timely after-sales support help ensure a seamless lifecycle experience for customers. Erie Strayer also manufactures its own Heavy-Duty Tilt Drum Mixer, Liberty Series Concrete Batching Control System, and state-of-the-art PLC-based automatic material handling controls.

About CQL Capital

CQL Capital is a Manhattan Beach, California-based private equity firm that focuses on direct equity investments in founder- and family-owned businesses seeking to partner with private equity for the first time. Built on a commitment to people, partnership, and alignment, the firm partners with management teams, owners, founders, and families, providing access to capital along with strategic and operational resources to drive growth and value creation. Pronounced “Sequel,” CQL was founded by entrepreneurs with more than 80 years of combined private company investing and operating experience.