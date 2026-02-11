Gigapower Welcomes DojoNetworks to Fiber Network

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gigapower:

What’s the news?

Gigapower announced today that it has entered into an agreement with DojoNetworks, a rapidly growing internet service provider (ISP) focused on bringing managed Wi-Fi internet services to multi-family properties. DojoNetworks delivers high-speed data services nationwide, with an active and expanding customer base in more than 33 states and coverage available across the United States.

“Gigapower believes every household deserves high-speed internet and real choice among providers. To maximize the potential of its open access network, we are pleased to announce a second managed Wi-Fi network provider is being onboarded to specifically serve multi-family communities. We look forward to bringing high-speed internet to even more residents through our relationship with DojoNetworks. ”- Francisco Maella, CEO, Gigapower, LLC.

Using Gigapower’s high-speed fiber network as its foundation, DojoNetworks will be marketing their services to owners and operators of multi-family properties in Gigapower’s markets. This relationship further broadens access and consumer choice on Gigapower’s fiber network.

“This is a strong example of how communities benefit from open access networks. By extending high-speed into multi-family communities, we’re expanding choice for residents.” – Jeff Seidenfaden, CRO, Gigapower.

Why is this important?

Gigapower provides ISPs access to Gigapower’s commercial wholesale open access platform in select metro areas throughout the U.S. In addition to serving single family homes in residential neighborhoods, Gigapower continues to expand access to its network into apartments and condominiums, bringing more consumer choice to residents. With a robust managed Wi-Fi solution, Dojo can support the needs of almost any multi-family community.

“Dojo is excited to partner with Gigapower to bring property-wide connectivity to multi-family properties and are looking forward to expanding this relationship. We’re excited to see where this relationship with Gigapower takes us next.” – Daniel Myers, CEO DojoNetworks.

About Gigapower:

Gigapower’s commercial wholesale, open access platform enables internet service providers and other businesses to access its multi-gig fiber network in select metro areas throughout the country. Residents and business owners in these communities need more and faster broadband for future growth opportunities to power where they work, study and play.

With Gigapower, AT&T — one of the largest investors in fiber in America — and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock — one of the largest investors in infrastructure — have come together through a joint venture to deliver access to super-fast, reliable, high-capacity fiber to more communities.

About DojoNetworks:

DojoNetworks delivers bulk internet and Managed Wi-Fi solutions purpose-built for multifamily communities, helping owners and operators deploy, operate, and support property-wide connectivity at scale. Leveraging our unique ManagedWi-Fi+® platform, and Elemento® Management software, DojoNetworks ensures 99.9% uptime and specialized engineering that eliminates the dead zones and connectivity gaps common in traditional MDU Wi-Fi setups.

