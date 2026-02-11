Elena Velez Partners with Remilia Corporation to Launch Remilia Atelier, Debuting the Universal Work Suit

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acclaimed New York fashion designer Elena Velez announces a collaboration with Remilia Corporation, the influential avant-garde net art collective turned corporate conglomerate, to launch Remilia Atelier, their debut fashion lifestyle brand. The partnership debuts with a capsule collection centered around the Universal Work Suit—a unisex, two-piece suit system inspired by Yakuza fashion—conceptualized by Remilia's Charlotte Fang cut and tailored by Velez, releasing winter 2026.

The Universal Work Suit draws from the Japanese Yakuza's signature wide-fit, oversized silhouette, reinterpreted through Velez's distinctive deconstructive tailoring. Designed as both functional workwear and subcultural fashion statement, the collection presents multiple variations on the core form, retaining the raw construction and industrial sensibility that have become hallmarks of Velez's work.

"This collaboration is Remilia's first foray into the fashion world," said Charlotte Fang. "Working with Elena allows us to interrogate luxury fashion products as a form of industrial lifestyle design."

The collection will be shown as part of Elena Velez's SS2026 New York Fashion Week show, with infamous "looksmaxxing" streamer Clavicular appearing as a model. Remilia Corporation will co-host an exclusive afterparty at Le Bain, sponsored by The Standard and The Venue Collective, featuring a live performance by Silicone Valley with DJ sets by Sophie Powers, CFCF, and DJ THINSPO.

The collection is accompanied by feature-length film Beautiful Tragedy, shot in Tokyo by legendary underground Japanese director Ryu Jinnou. Starring Dasha Nekrasova, Hoon Choi, and Shunya Tsukahara, the film traces a coming-of-age drama spiraling into yakuza thriller territory. Stills serve as the collection's lookbook, presented as a pressbook available exclusively at the afterparty.

The Remilia Atelier capsule collection will be available winter 2026 via direct-to-consumer channels, with additional retail partnerships to be announced.

About Elena Velez

Elena Velez is a New York-based, Milwaukee-raised designer whose work serves as an ark for disruptive feminine icons. Her practice resists the pieties of polite society, offering a singular perspective on contemporary culture.

About Remilia Corporation

Founded in 2021, Remilia Corporation is an avant-garde net art collective and leading force of the New Net Art movement. Known for pioneering conceptual meme art and subcultural engineering through projects such as Milady Maker, this partnership marks Remilia's first expansion into physical fashion retail.